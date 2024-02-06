Freeze dried innovation: Paradise Fruits exhibits “instant smoothie” with tropical flavors and savory drops with CBD
06 Feb 2024 --- At the recently co-hosted ISM & ProSweets trade fairs held in Cologne, Germany, Food Ingredients First caught up with Claus Christiansen, sales manager at Paradise Fruits, on the company’s novel launches of freeze dried fruit innovation. Notable releases included the introduction of savory flavors and nutritional compounds.
A highlight of the exhibit were the brand’s Smoothee Drops made from freeze dried pure fruit, or combined with yogurt or vegetables, with or without added sugar. The gentle production process at low temperatures preserves the nutritional value of the ingredients used. A liquid base allows for the combination of a variety of ingredients.
“Paradise Fruits offers a freeze-dried division, where we do a bunch of colorful products. We have the typical berry and fruit snacks, but also have a freeze dried mango granule from mango from puree,” he shares.
“This means that the 100% pure fruit is transformed into a shape and size which can be used in different applications, such as in an instant smoothie format.”
Christiansen demonstrates the instant smoothie innovation by adding a mix of freeze dried mango, pineapple and banana granules into a shaker containing water, which he shakes for 30 seconds to produce an instant mango smoothie.
“These fruit powders can then be used for your smoothie to be able to give you part of your five-a-day requirement of fruit and vegetable consumption,” he notes. “What was important to many of our customers is the 100% pure fruit formulation.”
Christiansen proceeds to showcase Paradise Fruits’ Cnusper line of freeze dried yogurt snacks, which come in the varieties of berry and fruit flavors, alongside a caramel and plain “Greek-style” variety.
The small snack cubes are designed to offer “the best of yogurt and fruit,” while being crunchy and meltable in the mouth. They can be consumed as pure fruit bites or coated with chocolate.
Savory flavors and CBD in freeze dried snacking
In other product showcases, Christiansen presented a freeze dried tomato snack with cannabidiol (CBD), alongside a bright blue-colored snack item made with vibrant spirulina. “This is apple coconut with spirulina as a coloring agent,” he highlights.
Christiansen shares that Paradise Fruits’ fruit range highly appeals to kids, while its more savory products are attractive to adults.
“We’re working on adding health giving components, so we do have one with collagen,” he adds. “We are also working with different botanicals, like rosemary extract and nettle extract, so we can also fortify these products to a certain extent.”
By Benjamin Ferrer