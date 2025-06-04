Foodvalley unveils F&B reformulation guide to cut salt, sugar and fats
Foodvalley has unveiled a reformulation and innovation toolkit to support the food industry in improving the nutritional quality of processed foods. It offers insights for R&D and commercial teams to formulate healthier products with a focus on reducing salt, sugar, saturated fats, and increasing fiber.
The framework is developed within the Healthier Food Community of Foodvalley, and is based on the Dutch National Approach to Product Improvement and Nutri-Score.
“Reformulation requires a tailored approach: it’s not simply a matter of swapping one ingredient for another,” says Vera Hoynck van Papendrecht, program manager of Healthier Food at Foodvalley.
“This guide supports R&D and marketing teams in making well-informed decisions that align with health objectives, commercial targets, and consumer expectations.”
Tackling salt and sugar
Salt adds flavor and texture to foods and plays a key role in shelf life and safety, particularly in meat and baked goods. However, excessive intake is linked to high blood pressure, gastric cancer, osteoporosis, and kidney disease.
WHO recommends consuming less than 5 g of salt (approximately 2g sodium) daily.
The guide suggests that F&B manufacturers gradually reduce salt content in formulations by making small, incremental reductions over time. A 5-10% reduction every 6-12 months can help them avoid striking changes that deter some consumers.
Some ways to enhance umami include mineral-based substitutes (e.g., potassium chloride) and amino acid-based or yeast extracts.
Meanwhile, sugar is critical in confectionery, baked products, and beverages for imparting sweetness, texture, bulk, color (through the Maillard reaction), and preservation. However, high consumption can lead to obesity, type 2 diabetes, and cardiovascular disease.
WHO recommends that free sugar intake be less than 10% of total energy (ideally less than 5%).
Reformulation strategies such as partial or total replacement using non-nutritive sweeteners like stevia and sucralose and bulk sweeteners such as erythritol can help manufacturers lower sugar in their formulations.
Functional fibers such as inulin can also replace sugar’s bulking and texture functions in foods.
Replacing saturated fats
The toolkit highlights that while saturated fats (SFA) impart richness, creaminess, and structure to baked foods, dairy, spreads, and confectionery, high intake can elevate LDL cholesterol and increase the risk of cardiovascular disease in consumers.
WHO and the Dutch Health Council recommend that fat consumed primarily be unsaturated fatty acids, with no more than 10% of total energy intake coming from SFAs.
Formulators can replace these fats with unsaturated fats such as sunflower, canola, or olive oils, or use oil blends or structuring agents such as emulsifiers or oleo gels to develop products.
They can also use enzyme-modified or interesterified fats to replicate SFA performance.
According to the European Commission, when a product’s fat content is a maximum of 0.5 g/100 g or 0.5 g/100 ml, formulators can claim it to be “fat-free.”
Formulating with functional fiber
The manual states that fibers can help manufacturers add bulk and replace part of the fat or sugar in formulations without significantly altering the product volume.
The ingredient also benefits consumer health by promoting digestive health, satiety, blood sugar regulation, and cardiovascular health.
While WHO recommends consuming 25 g of naturally occurring dietary fiber per day, the European Food and Safety Authority considers an intake of 25 g of fiber per day to be adequate for normal bowel function in adults.
Foodvalley’s guidelines recommend enriching formulations with natural fiber sources such as whole grains, legumes, fruits, and vegetables. Manufacturers can also use purified functional fibers such as chicory root inulin and green banana flour.
In the EU, manufacturers can claim products to be a “source of fiber” when the amount of fiber in the product exceeds or equals 3 g/100 g product or 1.5 g/100 kcal.
For “rich in fiber” claims, the amount should equal or exceed 6 g/100 g product or 3 g/100 kcal.
The toolkit targets food technologists, product developers, and R&D managers to support the alignment of reformulation strategies with regulatory standards and consumer health goals.