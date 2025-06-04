Arla Foods Ingredients and MasterSense expand distribution partnership in Chile
Arla Foods Ingredients has extended its collaboration with MasterSense to deliver advanced nutrition solutions to Chile’s food, beverage, and performance nutrition markets.
The new agreement builds on a partnership that began in Mexico in 2024 and marks a strategic move to expand operations in Latin America. It includes distribution of Arla Foods Ingredients’ portfolio across two high-potential categories: performance nutrition and food and beverage.
Chile’s growing market for sports and health supplements represents a key opportunity. The companies also forecast strong growth in dairy, bakery, beverage, and foodservice segments.
MasterSense operates across six Latin American countries and serves a total of 11. The company offers a broad ingredient and flavor portfolio underpinned by technical support and food design expertise. Arla Foods Ingredients says this positions the company to deliver its solutions effectively throughout Chile.
A recent survey conducted by Arla Foods Ingredients among 1,000 Chilean consumers found that taste, convenience, naturalness, and high protein content were key purchase drivers. One in four considered “whey protein” an attractive claim. Yogurts, dairy beverages, bread, and juice were the top categories where consumers sought higher protein content.
“As a global leader in improving premium nutrition, we are hugely excited about this new opportunity to co-operate even further with MasterSense,” says Vinicius Morais, Head of Sales – South America at Arla Foods Ingredients. “There’s a high level of innovation in the Chilean food and beverage industry, one of our top three markets in the region. This agreement will help us strengthen our footprint and support Chilean producers.”
Gustavo Assis, President of MasterSense, adds: “We are proud to take another step forward with Arla Foods Ingredients. This partnership is a testament to our belief that the future of food lies in innovation, functionality, and consumer health. Chile has proven to be a forward-thinking market, and we are confident this collaboration will bring real value to local manufacturers and, ultimately, to consumers.”