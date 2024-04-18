FoodChain ID introduces expert-guided services to meet F&B sustainable packaging demands
18 Apr 2024 --- FoodChain ID has unveiled a regulatory library module called “Sustainable Packaging Services” as a digital tool to enable food manufacturers to keep up with changing global regulations on sustainable packaging. It covers trends, substances of concern, chemical and mechanical recycling, and food contact and packaging compliance.
The offerings come in response to pressure from consumers and regulators alike for environmentally friendly packaging options. Sustainable Packaging Services integrates novel and existing digital services to empower manufacturers to navigate the ever-evolving landscape of sustainable packaging regulations.
The services were developed under the guidance of FoodChain ID’s Customer Advisory Board, which is comprised of industry titans within the Consumer Packaged Goods (CPG) sector.
“Industry partnerships are key to meeting the urgent need for sustainable packaging,” says Jason Grimm, senior vice president of Digital Solutions at FoodChain ID.
“In this rapidly evolving environment, we must cooperate and learn from each other. Our Customer Advisory Board is engaged on the top challenges for a sustainable packaging supply chain, including packaging design, environment, food safety and regulatory expectations.”
Suite of products
The Sustainable Packaging Services encompasses a range of offerings, including Packaging Sustainability Trends, Packaging Sustainability Reports & Digests, Regulatory Library Sustainability Module, Packaging Compliance Solutions and Packaging Sustainability Expertise.
Suppliers can explore emerging trends and hot spots on a global and regional scale. With filters for bioplastics, environmental claims, recycling processes and single-use plastic regulations, the Packaging Sustainability Trends tool helps companies to stay ahead of the curve in adopting eco-friendly packaging practices.
Moreover, FoodChain ID offers Packaging Sustainability Reports & Digests, providing monthly insights from Subject Matter Experts. These reports include impact analyses on critical topics such as substances of concern, chemical and mechanical recycling, circular economy principles, and Extended Producer Responsibility initiatives.
The Regulatory Library Sustainability Module allows users to access a comprehensive global library of packaging sustainability and related environmental sustainability documents. Whether searching by region, country, state, citation, or specific keywords, businesses can navigate complex regulatory landscapes to ensure compliance with evolving standards.
In addition to monitoring trends and regulations, FoodChain ID’s Sustainable Packaging Services provides practical solutions for compliance management. The Packaging Compliance Solution assists companies in assessing and managing food contact and packaging compliance. From authoring and reviewing Declarations of Compliance to conducting migration analysis and collecting supplier information, this tool streamlines compliance while ensuring transparency and accountability.
FoodChain ID offers Packaging Sustainability Expertise, delivering customized consulting services tailored to each client’s needs. Whether seeking guidance on food or cosmetics contact or packaging sustainability, companies can leverage the expertise of global subject matter experts. Through Expertise as a Service, businesses gain access to hands-on resources and support to align their packaging practices with broader sustainability goals.
Compliance and collaboration
FoodChain ID shares that the impetus for sustainable packaging initiatives stems from consumer demand and regulatory mandates.
In the EU, proposed regulations aim to ensure that all packaging on the market is reusable or conducive to high-quality, closed-loop recycling by 2030. Similarly, various regulations at the state level in the US are prompting the need for real-time regulatory monitoring.
“FoodChain ID is leading industry-wide collaboration to drive responsible innovation and supply chain alignment for sustainable packaging,” comments Conor Kearney, CEO at FoodChain ID.
“As an outcome of the collaboration, FoodChain ID’s Sustainable Packaging Services addresses the need for brands and manufacturers to understand regulations and emerging issues and access subject matter experts for packaging compliance.”
Edited by Radhika Sikaria