Prebiotic power: Beneo showcases versatile chicory root fiber ingredients
18 Apr 2024 --- Research and suppliers continue to spotlight the efficacy of prebiotic chicory root fiber, its ability to boost digestive health and to modulate the gut-axes. Emerging research points to chicory root as a critical ingredient in the fiber and gut-health sector.
In this second part of our interview about its chicory root fiber offerings, we look at the need to educate consumers and health-boosting combinations with Dr. Stephan Theis, Beneo’s head of nutrition science and communication.
How does Beneo plan to educate consumers about the specific benefits of chicory root fibers as a prebiotic?
Theis: As a business-to-business company, rather than consumers, we’re focused on educating food and drink manufacturers, i.e., our customers, on the benefits of our chicory root fibers. With consumers’ growing interest in prebiotics and the gut microbiome, and manufacturers wanting to tap into that trend, we are also seeing an increasing number of substances with prebiotic claims on the market. However, not every dietary fiber is a prebiotic and not every substance with a prebiotic claim has the science to prove this. To avoid misleading consumers, using ingredients backed by scientific research, such as those from Beneo, is key.
We also invest in market research to expand our understanding of the consumer perceptions surrounding prebiotic fibers and the health benefits these key ingredients can offer. For example, one of our recent surveys showed that approximately three out of four consumers worldwide believe that digestive health has an influence on their physical well-being, immune system, weight, and energy levels. By furnishing our customers with insights such as these, we can support them in tailoring their product developments to meet consumer needs and provide further education on prebiotic fibers through effective on-pack communication.
How do Beneo’s chicory root fiber products stand out from other prebiotic ingredients in the market?
Theis: Despite the wide use of the term “prebiotic” these days, there are, in fact, only three proven and established prebiotics that satisfy the accepted definition of the term, as laid down by the International Scientific Association for Probiotics and Prebiotics (ISAPP). This definition states that a prebiotic is “a substrate that is selectively utilized by host microorganisms conferring a health benefit.”
The Chinese Nutrition Society has come to a very similar conclusion to ISAPP, and both associations have confirmed that there are only three proven prebiotics in the world at the moment — inulin, oligofructose (also known as FOS or fructo-oligosaccharides) and galacto-oligosaccharide. All others that might potentially be mentioned somewhere are, at best, only potential candidates. They lack scientific evidence, particularly human intervention studies.
Inulin and oligofructose are plant-derived and Beneo’s prebiotic fibers, Orafti Inulin and Oligofructose, are obtained from chicory root via a gentle hot water extraction method, unlike some other fibers that are artificially or chemically made. Chicory root fibers have been studied in prebiotic research for more than 25 years and offer the unique benefit of being dietary fibers and prebiotics at the same time. Orafti Inulin and Oligofructose are natural, non-GMO and clean label and can be used in a wide range of food and beverage applications to enhance the nutritional profile of a product.
Science-backed ingredients are important for consumers and inulin and oligofructose have been shown to support a healthy microbiota and the selective increase in beneficial Bifidobacteria in more than 50 human intervention studies.
With consumers emphasizing the need for scientifically proven health benefits, producers will increasingly need to use proven prebiotics, such as inulin and oligofructose, that come with a wealth of established research. At the same time, the importance of the right on-pack communication cannot be underestimated, and producers and functional ingredients providers will need to continue to work closely together to avoid misleading information that has the potential to damage product and brand reputations.
How do Beneo’s products align with current consumer trends regarding natural ingredients, health consciousness and sustainability?
Theis: Consumers are increasingly making the link between gut health and overall health and well-being and are more motivated to support their digestive health status and to improve specific health issues. Research shows that for consumers who already buy functional foods with prebiotics, three out of four say the most important factors when choosing a food or drink containing prebiotics are product efficacy, health claims, and science-based claims. That is why proven prebiotics, such as Beneo’s chicory root fibers, Orafti Inulin and Oligofructose, are popular with consumers and producers alike.
Beneo sources its non-GMO chicory roots from farmers in close proximity to its production plants in Oreye, Belgium and Pemuco, Chile. The chicory roots are fully valorized for functional ingredients in animal and human nutrition or for co-products, minimizing production waste.
In addition, with Orafti Organic, Beneo’s portfolio also includes organic variants of its prebiotic fibers, produced from chicory roots that are regionally grown and harvested by certified organic farmers in Belgium.
Can Beneo’s chicory root fibers be combined with other ingredients to enhance health benefits?
Theis: A 2022 citizen science study conducted under real-life conditions demonstrated that the combination of Beneo’s slow-release carbohydrate Palatinose and Orafti Synergy1, a unique composition of inulin and oligofructose, independently of each other, supports blood glucose management for improved metabolic health. Therefore, incorporating these functional ingredients as part of a healthy diet can improve the diet quality, also in the context of personalized nutrition and contribute to overall better health.
The BENEO-Technology Center has many years of experience in combining Beneo’s functional ingredients to deliver recipes that offer multiple nutritional and technical benefits. For example, a breakfast rice chocolate drink was created as a plant-based and lactose-free alternative to dairy drinks. By combining Beneo’s Orafti Inulin, Nutriz rice ingredient and Palatinose next-generation sugar in the recipe, the chocolate drink can carry a “high fiber” nutrition claim, as well as providing a reduced blood glucose response. Palatinose delivers energy in the form of glucose in a balanced and sustained way and the specialty rice ingredient, Nutriz also provides a tasty rice-based equivalent to full-sugar and milk-containing alternatives.
Does Beneo have any upcoming innovations or research in the pipeline related to prebiotic ingredients?
Theis: When it comes to innovation in prebiotics, Beneo’s focus is on expanding the scientific research and knowledge around its chicory root fiber ingredients, Orafti Inulin and Oligofructose, including emerging science such as the gut-brain axis.
In addition, to support growing consumer interest in functional fibers and prebiotics, Beneo has carried out a multi-million investment program to expand the capacity for its prebiotic chicory root fiber production sites in Pemuco, Chile and Oreye, Belgium. This expansion will help producers to meet consumers’ increasing demand for wanting “more” from their functional foods.
By William Bradford Nichols