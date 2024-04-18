Emmi acquires majority stake in Brazilian dairy producer from Coca-Cola
18 Apr 2024 --- Emmi Group’s Brazilian subsidiary, Laticínios Porto Alegre, will acquire a majority stake in dairy product producer Verde Campo from Coca-Cola in the state of Minas Gerais, subject to approval by the competition authorities. The parties agreed not to disclose the purchase price.
The move consolidates Emmi’s market position in Brazil — a region it sees as a strategic key market. The Verde Campo brand will complement Emmi’s position in the country through the addition of functional dairy products that are in line with the “steady transformation” of its portfolio.
“The shareholding in Verde Campo will allow us to improve our position on the strategically important Brazilian market, while reinforcing the value of our portfolio with a strong brand and a focus on functional premium dairy products,” says Ricarda Demarmels, CEO of the Emmi Group.
“We are confident that by joining forces with Verde Campo’s former founding team, we can take the brand to profitable growth.”
Verde Campo will continue to operate as an independent company. Its original founding team will hold a 30% stake and a seat on the Board of Directors.
Strategic key market
Brazil is the largest market for dairy products in Latin America. According to Emmi, despite high volatility, the country’s overall macroeconomic situation has improved, and inflation has fallen considerably.
The company has held a stake in the Brazilian subsidiary Laticínios Porto Alegre since 2017 and increased it to 70% in 2019.
It perceives further growth potential in the important Brazilian market given that the acquisition of Verde Campo will speed up the transformation of the portfolio through the addition of innovative brands and differentiated premium concepts.
Verde Campo
Verde Campo is firmly established in Brazil, producing healthy dairy products, including yogurt and milk drinks with high-quality whey proteins. The brand is said to be particularly popular among consumers in the large Brazilian cities, who place a high value on health and functionality.
The brand is also said to be highly regarded among nutritionists due to the health benefits of its lactose-free, high-protein and natural formulas.
In line with its aim of continual portfolio transformation, Verde Campo will complement Emmi’s position in Brazil with a strong brand and focus on functionality.
Earlier this year, Emmi unveiled Swiss dairy products in “more environmentally sound” PET bottles.
Edited by Joshua Poole