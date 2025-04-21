Schools in Spain limit sugary drinks and fatty foods while new rules enforce serving fresh produce
Schools in Spain will offer healthier menus in an effort to reduce childhood obesity in the country. New rules mandate that some fried and fatty foods will not be available, while schools will have to promote fresh fruit and vegetables on a daily basis, ensuring some fresh produce has been locally sourced.
Research in Spain shows that childhood obesity is tied to socioeconomic status, poor diet, and sedentary lifestyles. It is also linked to children from lower-income families.
As part of the new directive to crack down on childhood obesity, schools will be required to offer fresh fruit and vegetables every day, 45% of which must be seasonal. One study from 2019 shows that more than 40% of Spanish children aged six to nine were classed as obese while 40% were over the recommended weight.
Schools are legally obliged to make menus healthier
Sugary drinks and junk foods will be eliminated from vending machines; fish and brown rice or pasta must be served at least once per week, and the equivalent of two meals per month must be organic.
The rules, which were introduced this week, also recommend schools offer more beans and use olive oil or high-oleic sunflower oil. Fried foods can only be on the menu once a week if they are freshly prepared and once per month if they are pre-cooked meals like pizzas and empanadas.
The regulation in schools follows concerns over the type of food and beverages that have historically been available in Spanish schools. Many health and nutritional experts say menus have been falling far short of national recommendations for some time.
According to the Spanish government, 74% of cafeterias and 70% of vending machines are failing to meet the country’s official nutritional standards.
A study by Spain’s national food agency in 2023 also revealed that 37% of schools were serving only two or fewer portions of fresh vegetables a week. Meanwhile, many schools were serving more than the recommended maximum of two portions of fried food.
The new rules will be enforced in public, state-subsidized, and private schools, including early childhood centers and primary schools.