Vitafoods Europe 2025 preview: dsm-firmenich’s new platform spans from healthy aging to gut health
At the upcoming Vitafoods Europe 2025 trade fair in Barcelona, Spain (May 20–22), dsm-firmenich will unveil its new nutrition supplement innovation platform, Healthy Longevity, advancing healthy longevity and gut health, among other well-being areas. The launch has a special focus on innovations targeting cellular senescence — the process in which aged cells accumulate and create a pro-inflammatory environment.
“This platform combines scientifically verified ingredients that target biological aging, along with formulation expertise and end-to-end capabilities to address the growing global demand for solutions focused on healthy longevity,” details the supplier.
Gabriele Civiletto, associate principal scientist at dsm-firmenich, comments: “For too long, humanity has been fixated on simply extending life, when what truly matters is extending health. Our platform represents a breakthrough in nutritional science, targeting the fundamental processes of aging at the cellular level.”
“Vitafoods Europe represents the perfect stage to showcase our Healthy Longevity platform, as it brings together the world’s leading innovators in nutraceuticals who share our vision for transforming health at a time when we’re witnessing a paradigm shift in how we think about aging.”
Visitors can hear more insights into healthy longevity at the Conference Theatre on Wednesday, May 21 (12:45–13:15), where Civiletto and Gertrude Gentile-Rapinett, head of Translational Science and Dietary Supplements, will discuss “Increasing Health Expectancy: Dietary Supplements for Healthy Longevity.”
Unlocking gut microbiome
Among dsm-firmenich’s “Health from the Gut” solutions set to feature at the show is Humiome B2 with Microbiome Targeted Technology is an innovative delivery system that transforms vitamin B2 delivery directly to the colon to nourish the gut environment.
The company will also showcase its Humiome Pro- and Postbiotics, a range of clinically documented formulations combining unique bacterial strains (live probiotics and heat-treated postbiotics) for gut health, immunity, mental well-being, and metabolic health, among other targets.
Other market-ready solutions include Ampli-D, an advanced calcifediol that raises vitamin D status “2.5 times faster than ordinary vitamin D for immunity and mobility support.”
Next, dsm-firmenich will spotlight its Life’sOmega portfolio of “pure, sustainable, and potent” 100% vegan omega-3s, which includes the addition Life’sOmega O1030DS, dubbed the company’s “most potent omega-3 that provides EPA and DHA in a single, quality source.”
When used in combination, Ampli-D and Life’sOmega offer a clinically backed solution to address chronic inflammation and healthy longevity.
In other upcoming Vitafoods Europe features, North American ingredient supplier AIDP is set to debut Magtein, a highly bioavailable form of magnesium L-threonate that crosses the blood-brain barrier and enters neuron cells through glucose transporters, increasing intracellular magnesium levels.
Meanwhile, Epax will introduce Epax Evolve 05, dubbed the first commercially available very long-chain polyunsaturated fatty acid product. The marine-based nutritional ingredients specialist positions its ingredients toward the healthy aging sector and says it offers opportunities in other markets.