Flavorchem develops orange oil replacers amid global supply chain issues
19 Sep 2024 --- Flavorchem launches Taste Mod Orange, a line of orange oil replacers offering the zesty taste of citrus at a more affordable price. The new product comes in response to supply chain challenges in the global orange juice market.
Orange continues to be one of the world’s most widely consumed citrus flavors, yet despite its popularity, the global orange oil market is facing significant supply challenges due to factors such as crop shortages, poor fruit quality and climate-related disruptions.
As demand for natural products continues to grow, driven by widespread use in food and beverages, cosmetics and cleaning products, orange oil prices are expected to increase over the next 3-5 years.
“Our sweet orange oil replacers have been applied in easy-to-use flavor forms specifically designed for beverages,” says Niki Hernandez, senior manager for flavor development at the flavor, fragrance and ingredient solutions firm.
“Available in extract, emulsion and spray dry forms, it comes in both TYPE and WONF versions and meets specific regulatory requirements.”
Flavorchem’s expertly crafted sweet orange oil replacers offer the bright, refreshing flavors products require while ensuring consistency, cost-effectiveness and sustainability.
Taste Mod Orange delivers an authentic, true-to-fruit Valencia Orange flavor, labeled as “natural flavor” and ideal for clean label products. Designed for a wide range of beverage applications, it provides a reliable, high-quality alternative to traditional orange oils.
Natural citrus flavors
Citrus flavors are beloved for their refreshing zest, versatility and ability to invigorate the senses. Consumers are drawn to them not only for their familiar taste but also for their perceived health benefits, with rising demand for natural citrus flavors driven by the clean label trend.
International Flavors & Fragrances (IFF) has explored citrus product reformulation with alternative fruits amid the supply chain issues. In response to the uncertainty, Döhler also offers innovative citrus taste solutions.
In June, Brazilian producers were reportedly considering alternative fruit as poor harvests exacerbated the orange juice crisis.
We recently explored how the upcycling of agricultural waste has become a crucial avenue for more sustainable food systems and one that leading food ingredient suppliers believe will continue to thrive with growing private and public support.