Spate sees consumers craving gourmand scents, niche perfumes and on-the-go formats
19 Sep 2024 --- Spate’s Fragrance Trends Report identifies how subscription services and social media platforms such as TikTok create communities for fragrance fanatics.
Personal Care Insights speaks with Yarden Horwitz, co-founder of the machine intelligence platform, about how niche fragrances, diversified formats and blending personalization with exclusivity drive the industry.
Spate researchers analyzed over 20 billion Google search signals and 60 million TikTok videos, discovering that consumers are developing a stronger connection with fragrances and are seeking “innovative ways” to incorporate them into their routines.
“The fragrance industry is poised for further growth with a strong consumer desire for both niche luxury scents and accessible, everyday fragrances,” Horwitz tells us.
“Brands that successfully blend personalization, exclusivity and innovation will be able to capture diverse market segments. Staying attuned to shifts in consumer behavior — such as the growing interest in fragrance as part of a lifestyle and self-care ritual — will be key to future success.”
Personalized formats
Social media platforms are opening up spaces for like-minded consumers to congregate, as witnessed with #PerfumeTok, a space dedicated to fragrance on TikTok that allows users to share their knowledge and favorite products.
Spate believes consumers face challenges finding a fragrance that suits their desires, especially price-sensitive consumers, but sees this as a market opportunity for fragrance brands to create perfume subscriptions and discovery sets. It can also “nurture [consumers’] interest” in fragrance by tracking trends and trying out new scents and formats.
“Perfume subscriptions and discovery sets are gaining popularity, allowing consumers to explore new scents without committing to just one,” says Horwitz.
“Fragrance brands can stay competitive by offering diverse formats like travel-sized, roll-on perfumes and hair sprays to meet consumer demand for portability and flexibility.”
Offering different formats, such as hair sprays, roll-ons and travel-size perfumes, allows brands to strengthen loyalty and attract new consumers with various options. Spate highlights a growing interest in roll-on perfume — ingredients searched alongside roll-on perfumes were essential oil, vanilla and coconut.
“Formats like roll-on perfumes, travel-size options and hair perfumes are also on the rise, with gourmand fragrances such as caramel and brown sugar continuing to trend alongside a growing interest in subtler edible notes like matcha and watermelon.”
Food fragrance
Gourmand scents continue to grow, with caramel and brown sugar driving positive search volume change across the category. However, Horwitz suggests that companies should “explore emerging trends in subtle edible scents, beyond the super sweet vanillas and caramels, which are poised to shape future preferences.”
The watermelon scent is observed as a “very low volume trend,” with the larger emerging interest in fruity perfumes with a subdued, sweet aroma, which has low competition and very few market leaders.
The report cites Alexandra Pauly, beauty editor at Highsnobiety, seeing growing interest in more subtle edible notes, like matcha, and predicts a shift toward savory and subdued scents. On TikTok, #matchaperfume receives 43.5 K average weekly views.
On-the-go luxury
The report says the travel perfume trend reflects consumers’ need to take their fragrances on-the-go. Consumers are looking for their favorite fragrance brands’ travel-size perfume, underscored by searches such as Sephora travel-size perfume or Chanel travel perfume experiencing growth.
Spate asserts that top-volume brands such as Chanel Beauty and YSL Beauty indicate an opportunity for fragrance brands to engage with the travel-size trend. The top-searched brand, Louis Vuitton, offers travel options and cases for travel perfumes.
“There is a growing demand for both accessible body sprays and high-end niche fragrances, highlighting a split between affordable and luxury options,” says Horwitz.
“For luxury brands, premiumization through exclusive and limited-edition releases can help attract consumers seeking exclusivity. Additionally, leveraging platforms like TikTok, especially engaging with communities like #PerfumeTok, is crucial to staying relevant and driving consumer interest.”
Searches for designer brands continue to increase, leading to niche and higher-end fragrance brands expanding their portfolios with luxury lines to cater to consumers seeking differentiation and a luxurious experience in their perfume choices.
Valentino, the brand with the most significant increase in search volume this year, announced an upcoming line of seven unique, comparatively expensive fragrances and perfume cases.
By Sabine Waldeck