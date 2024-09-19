Nestlé targets GLP-1 users with protein-rich Vital Pursuit product line
19 Sep 2024 --- Consumers increasingly demand products and ingredients that can support and enhance the use of glucagon-like peptide-1 (GLP-1) medications like semaglutide. In response to this demand, Nestlé’s latest brand, Vital Pursuit, a range of products specifically designed to provide dietary support for consumers focused on weight management and GLP-1 users, is now available at retailers across the US.
The new line contains a range of high-protein, portioned and nutrient-packed foods and is available at stores such as Walmart, Target and Kroger. The products are fortified with vitamin A, vitamin C, calcium, iron and potassium, as well as vegetables, quality proteins and whole grains.
“Through our nutrition expertise and consumer-centric approach, we identified a need for a new line of products that delivers great taste and functional benefits to provide dietary support for GLP-1 users or those otherwise managing their weight,” says Kristen Stoehr, a registered dietitian and Vital Pursuit brand manager.
“We want Vital Pursuit to be your ally in creating lasting lifestyle changes and protecting your hard-earned progress.”
Advancing weight management
Researchers and industry experts alike are spotlighting the importance of creating products that can help consumers along their weight loss journeys.
At the same time, scientists are stressing the benefits of weight management, including reduced inflammation, lower risk of developing cardiometabolic disease and reduced incidence of non-communicable diseases such as type 2 diabetes.
According to Nestlé, the weight loss experience differs for every GLP-1 user. However, the company points out that scientists have stressed the necessity of nutritious diets with controlled portions and the Vital Pursuit range formulations meet these growing consumer demands.
“People taking these medications not only have a decreased appetite, but they must adjust their diets with a sharper focus on smaller portions, while also prioritizing beneficial nutrients for their health,” explains Marlene Schmidt, Nestlé’s senior health and wellness manager.
“To complement these eating habits, we’re striving to take the guesswork out of mealtime with thoughtfully portioned, nutritious, accessible options.”
Centering convenience
The new line includes well-portioned products with a minimum of 20 g of protein, appealing flavors and vegetarian and gluten-free options. The company highlights that chefs and dietitians crafted the offerings, which include 14 convenient frozen meal options that are quick to prepare.
Available meals include sandwiches and melts, cauliflower crust pizzas, pastas, taco bowls and a selection of air fryer options.
Nestlé highlights that Vital Pursuit is expanding its product range beyond its existing frozen offerings and states that, by 2025, the brand plans to introduce a ready-to-drink beverage featuring 30 g of protein and no added sugar.