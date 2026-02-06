- Industry news
Fiberstar launches natural acacia gum alternative for beverages
Key takeaways
- Fiberstar unveils Citri-Fi Pro, a natural citrus-fiber alternative to acacia gum for beverage emulsions that’s allergen-free, gluten-free, and clean label friendly.
- The ingredient can replace up to 75% of acacia gum or modified food starch, offering cost-in-use savings and a more stable, transparent supply chain.
- The launch addresses long-standing ethical and sourcing risks tied to acacia gum from conflict regions, helping beverage brands meet sustainability and risk-mitigation goals.
Fiberstar has developed an entirely natural alternative to acacia gum for the beverage industry to use in emulsion applications. Citri-Fi Pro is allergen-free and gluten-free. Labeling options include “citrus fiber,” “dried citrus pulp,” or “citrus flour,” the US-based company says.
“This new acacia gum alternative, Citri-Fi Pro, comes at a time when beverage makers are desperately seeking a substitute,” says John Haen, president and CEO of Fiberstar.
“Directives, such as the proposed EU Corporate Sustainability Due Diligence Directive, would mandate large companies to identify and mitigate human rights and environmental risks across their global operations and supply chains, which in the end will affect their ability to source acacia gum from war zones in the future.”
For decades, the beverage industry has been seeking an acacia gum replacement due to geopolitical instability in the Sudan region, which has caused humanitarian crises and raised questions about ethical sourcing. The beverage industry uses acacia gum (gum arabic) extensively to create emulsions.
The Citri-Fi Pro innovation
Citri-Fi Pro is described as a “groundbreaking” citrus fiber designed to replace up to 75% of acacia gum or modified food starch in beverages.
This natural food ingredient could provide significant cost-in-use savings. Since Citri-Fi Pro is naturally derived, responsibly sourced, and backed by a stable, transparent supply chain, this citrus fiber gives beverage brands a reliable path to maintain beverage quality over time while meeting clean label, sustainability, and risk-mitigation goals.
At Fi Europe 2025, Fiberstar chief science officer Dr. Brock Lundberg told us how Citri-Fi is unlocking new applications as texture, stability, and clean label demands evolve. He highlighted Citri-Fi’s dual functionality versus standard citrus fibers, the rising demand for the organic 400 series, and how Fiberstar is scaling supply while advancing citrus fiber innovation.