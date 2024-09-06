Heart health breakthrough: AoS reveals salt reduction boosts medication efficacy
06 Sep 2024 --- Halving salt intake can significantly lower the blood pressure of those prescribed medication for cardiovascular disease, according to a study by the research group Action on Salt (AoS) in collaboration with the Queen Mary University of London, UK.
“Incorporating salt reduction into the routine care of individuals with high blood pressure reinforces the significance of public health initiatives aimed at lowering salt consumption across the population,” comments Dr Jing Song, postdoctoral research fellow at the Research Action on Salt and Obesity Unit at Queen Mary University of London.
Professor Graham MacGregor, Chair of AoS, says: “Reducing salt intake is not just beneficial, but essential for managing high blood pressure, even in patients already on drugs. Both public health policymakers and clinicians should prioritize salt reduction strategies, which could lead to significant improvements in cardiovascular health and a reduction in the need for drugs.”
Significant findings
The comprehensive study published in the journal Hypertension combines the results from 35 clinical trials, providing “strong evidence” that salt reduction is an effective strategy for blood pressure management for those receiving treatment.
A key finding is that for every 3 gr of salt cut out of the patient’s diet, there is an average decrease of 3.5 mmHg in systolic blood pressure (the signified ny the top number when measuring one’s blood pressure) and 2 mmHg in diastolic blood pressure (the bottom number). This result is consistent with those found in previous studies conducted with participants not receiving blood pressure medication.
The study also shows how sodium reduction interacts with the different classes of blood pressure-lowering drugs, revealing that effects may differ based on the type of drugs. Patients managing their cardiovascular health with β-blockers, Renin-Angiotensin-Aldosterone System (RAAS) inhibitors, or a combination therapy involving thiazide diuretics and RAAS inhibitors were shown to experience “significant blood pressure reductions.”
Those on CCB (calcium channel blockers) and diuretic medication alone, experienced a less notable decrease in blood pressure.
Life-saving implications
AoS asserts that these latest study findings underscore the importance of public health strategies that promote the reduction of salt consumption among all populations, including those already in medical treatment for high blood pressure.
The integration of salt reduction into the standard care for people suffering from high blood pressure is also highlighted as having the potential to improve the treatment process overall, reducing reliance on drugs and lowering healthcare costs.
The release of the study coincides with the Know Your Numbers! Campaign week by Blood Pressure UK, which aims to highlight the role of diet in complementing pharmaceutical interventions.
AoS and Blood Pressure UK are advocating for more public health initiatives aiming to lower salt consumption, as well as for clinical recommendations to be updated to reflect the new study’s findings.
The blood pressure-lowering effects of salt reduction, as part of improved public health and positive economic impact, were also shown in a similar study conducted in Indonesia.
Another recent study by AoS revealed that a staggering percentage of the UK’s out-of-home (OOH) meals aimed at children exceed the maximum daily salt targets set by the government.
“Reducing salt intake is the most cost-effective way to lower blood pressure and prevent deaths and disabilities from stroke, heart and kidney disease,” Dr Pauline Swift, chair of Blood Pressure UK, concludes. “Each one-gram-per-day reduction in population salt intake could save over 4,000 premature deaths annually, according to the Department of Health & Social Care.”
“It’s imperative that our new government assists the public in cutting salt consumption by enforcing strict targets to compel the food industry to use less salt in their products.”
By Milana Nikolova