FDA plans to revoke 52 “antiquated food standards” following analysis
The US FDA is proposing to revoke 52 “obsolete standards of identity for food products” after concluding they are unnecessary and outdated. The standards apply to canned fruits and vegetables, dairy products, baked goods, macaroni products, and other foods.
This latest move builds on the Trump Administration’s recent deregulatory initiatives within the F&B space.
The FDA proposals follow the first results from the agency’s ongoing analysis of its portfolio of over 250 food Standards of Identity to ensure they are useful, relevant, and serve consumers in the best possible way.
The agency says the proposed removal of these standards is part of broader efforts to ensure that the Department of Health and Human Services is directing resources to where they’re most needed. It comes amid several recent moves, including a crackdown on food dyes led by Robert F. Kennedy, Jr.
“I’m eliminating outdated food regulations that no longer serve the interests of American families,” says RFK. “This marks a crucial step in my drive to cut through bureaucratic red tape, increase transparency, and remove regulations that have outlived their purpose.”
Standards have “outlived their usefulness”
The FDA began establishing food standards in 1939 to promote “honesty and fair dealing” and ensure that the characteristics, ingredients, and production processes of specific foods were consistent with consumer expectations.
But several of these older, rigid “recipe standards” are unnecessary, flags the FDA following years of advances in food science, agriculture, and production practices, and additional consumer protections.
“The FDA’s Standards of Identity efforts have helped ensure uniformity, boost consumer confidence, and prevent food fraud. But many of these standards have outlived their usefulness and may even stifle innovation in making food easier to produce or providing consumers healthier choices,” adds FDA commissioner Marty Makary.
“Antiquated food standards are no longer serving to protect consumers. It is common sense to revoke them and move to a more judicious use of food standards and agency resources.”
The proposals include revoking standards for 11 types of canned fruits and vegetables that are no longer sold in US grocery stores, including seven standards for fruits artificially sweetened with saccharin or sodium saccharin.
Another proposal would revoke standards for 18 types of dairy products, including certain milk and cream products, cheeses and related cheese products, and frozen desserts.
A proposed rule that would revoke standards for 23 types of food products — including bakery products, macaroni and noodle products, canned fruit juices, fish and shellfish, and food dressings and flavorings — is also on the table.