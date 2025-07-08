FDA cracks down on opiate-contaminated poppy seeds amid consumer health concerns
The FDA has announced it is developing a draft industry guidance titled “Action Levels for Opiate Alkaloids on Poppy Seeds” as part of its 2025 Human Foods Program Guidance Agenda. The initiative aims to set clear limits on opiate contamination in poppy seeds — a safety measure long called for by consumer advocates.
Opiates and poppy seeds both come from the opium poppy. While the seeds naturally contain little to no opiates, they can become contaminated without proper processing, states the Center for Science in the Public Interest (CSPI).
Sarah Sorscher, director of regulatory affairs at CSPI, welcomes the move: “After years of delay, it’s good news to see the FDA finally moving forward with a commonsense standard. No one thinks it’s a good idea to have deadly pharmaceuticals in the food supply, yet it’s taken years for the FDA to take action.”
“We urge the FDA to set clear, science-based limits, as the EU has already done.”
The CSPI sued the FDA last year over failing to act on a 2021 regulatory petition asking the FDA to protect consumers from poppy seeds contaminated with alleged dangerous levels of opiates.
Sorscher says the agency denied that petition in January this year after CSPI sued it for a response, instead issuing a request for more information in February of this year.
“Now the agency has announced it is finally moving forward with a draft guidance that will set an action level effectively limiting opiate contamination in seeds. It is expected to be completed by December 2025.”
Consumer health concerns
According to research by CSPI, by 2021, at least 19 people had lost their lives, and at least 20 others had experienced a non-fatal overdose after intentionally consuming contaminated poppy seeds.
Poppy seeds used in baking come from the same plant species as opiate drugs like morphine and codeine, says Sorscher. Since opium poppies cannot be legally grown in the US, all seeds are imported.
“While the seeds themselves contain negligible amounts of opiates, they can be contaminated by other parts of the plant and require washing and processing to reduce opiate contamination to safe levels.”
In tea, using such contaminated seeds during brewing can produce intoxication, addiction, and overdose.
The FDA has detected levels of morphine in poppy seeds ranging up to 520 mg per kg, and codeine levels equivalent to up to 255 mg per kg of morphine. This exceeds the 20 mg per kg level for opiate alkaloids considered safe in poppy seeds by European authorities.