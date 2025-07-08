Carrefour and Coopérative U launch EU buying alliance to boost retail competitiveness
French food retailers Carrefour and Coopérative U are jointly establishing a European buying alliance called Concordis. The alliance aims to increase the purchasing competitiveness of its partners by combining volumes, which could result in consumer benefits.
The union will negotiate purchase prices and offer global services, including engaging with international suppliers of consumer goods in markets where Carrefour and Coopérative U are present.
Concordis will become effective in the 2026 negotiations and initially run for six years. This alliance also aims to expand by including other European retailers, with whom Carrefour and Coopérative U are already in discussions.
Alexandre Bompard, chairman and CEO of Carrefour, says: “In an environment marked by increasing industrial consolidation and the growing power of purchasing platforms, it is our responsibility to offer an ambitious response.”
“This alliance, built on increased purchasing volumes, direct negotiation, and the offer of international services, strengthens our purchasing competitiveness to benefit our customers. Through this partnership, we are becoming France’s number one purchasing force — and equipping ourselves to become the European leader.”
Bompard says the collaboration will be designed to appeal to EU retailers and agricultural partners.
Carrefour’s subsidiaries CWT and Eureca will also support the alliance, which aims to promote transparent relationships with suppliers and keep the balance of agri-food supply chains.
Dominique Schelcher, CEO of Coopérative U, says: “This plan addresses the competitiveness challenges of the French retail market. This project is fully aligned with our CAP 15 strategy and will be a key tool in reaching our 15% market share target by 2030.”
The partnership will notify the French Competition Authority later this month.
For food items, both companies intend to cooperate for private label products, such as undertaking joint auctions on standard consumer goods.