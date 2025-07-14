Bioenergy Life Science tackles stevia off-notes with PureSweet launch
Bioenergy Life Science (BLS) has launched an “ultra-pure” form of Rebaudioside M (Reb M) sweetener to target the bitter off-notes in stevia-based formulations. The company says its purity and proprietary refinement process removes more of the impurities that impart sensory off-notes in other stevia-based sweeteners to enhance consumer acceptance.
The clean label sweetener PureSweet contains zero calories and allows manufacturers to achieve “more than 70% sugar reduction” while maintaining the full flavor in beverages. It can be “directly swapped” into existing formulations to elevate taste profiles and consumer appeal, notes the company.
“Formulators have long faced a difficult trade-off between clean label and clean flavor,” says BLS VP of Sales Marianne McDonagh.
“PureSweet changes that equation. It gives brands a plug-and-play solution for achieving deep sugar reduction while enhancing taste and maintaining consumer trust.”
Targeting sugar-reduced formulations
Reb M is a steviol glycoside extracted from the stevia leaf. It is naturally 200-300 times sweeter than sucrose and is increasingly gaining acceptance in the F&B industry.
For McDonagh, BLS’s Reb M ingredient is “more than just a sweetener.”
“It’s a platform for innovation. With this launch, we’re showcasing how our proprietary technology delivers functional, health-forward solutions that keep pace with evolving consumer expectations.”
The ingredient aligns with the company’s focus on developing science-driven, better-for-you ingredients that support metabolic health and clean label development.
PureSweet can be used in low- or zero-sugar formulations such as beverages, including sports, energy, and coffee drinks, shakes and meal replacements, energy bars, frozen desserts, baked goods, confectionery, and dietary supplements, such as gummies.