EU launches agri-food advisory board as NGOs warn of “unrealistic expectations” for impact
The European Commission (EC) has formally set up the European Board on Agriculture and Food (EBAF), in line with one of the recommendations of the final report of the Strategic Dialogue on the Future of EU Agriculture. The board will act as a consultancy operation through which the EC will gather policy advice from the industry.
The EC now invites member applications from the farming sector, other actors within the food supply chain and civil society for “high-level” advice. However, some CSOs say it is “unrealistic” to expect the board to convene productively in time for the publication of the Vision for Agriculture and Food, which will be delivered in the first 100 days of the EC president Ursula von der Leyen’s second mandate.
Marta Messa, secretary general of Slow Food, which participated in making the Strategic Dialogue, tells Food Ingredients First: “Information on the launch of the EBAF has been eagerly anticipated, and Slow Food intends to apply for membership.”
“However, it is evident that the EBAF will not be in a position to contribute to the development of the Vision for Agriculture and Food.”
“With the application deadline for EBAF membership set for January 8, 2025, and the subsequent evaluation of applications by the EC, it is unrealistic to expect the EBAF to convene and provide input in time for the publication of the Vision document, tentatively scheduled for February 19.”
Finding “common ground” in EU’s agri-food sector
The board will work over the next five years and is expected to convene in principle between two and six times yearly. Christophe Hansen, commissioner for Food and Agriculture, will chair the body and can call additional meetings based on urgency.
Hansen says the Strategic Dialogue showed that representatives with “apparently diverging interests could find common ground.”
“There are more bridges that unite us than walls that separate us. I want the EBAF to embody this new culture of cooperation and dialogue, not only between stakeholders but also toward and with the EC. I look forward to working with them to the benefit of the EU agri-food sector and making the EU agri-food sector benefit from their practical experience.”
President Von der Leyen also highlights the importance of the EU’s agri-food sector in the region’s stability.
“Agriculture is at the heart of Europe’s future. Today, we carry forward the energy of the Strategic Dialogue to build trust and bring people together. The EBAF is to tackle the full complexity of the agri-food value chain, supporting our farmers and driving a more resilient, competitive and sustainable agri-food system,” says Von der Leyen.
A balanced representation?
The EBAF aims to foster “a new culture of dialogue, trust and multi-stakeholder participation” by having a “balanced representation” of 30 members in environmental and climate, animal welfare or consumer issues.
“It’s great to see Christophe Hansen show such an early commitment to achieving the Strategic Dialogue’s holistic vision for agriculture and food by launching this board within the EC’s first week,” Elena Walden, senior policy manager at The Good Food Institute Europe, tells Food Ingredients First.
“By bringing farmers and players from across the food value chain together with civil society groups, the board has huge potential to serve as a platform for advancing many of the Strategic Dialogue’s other recommendations. These include strengthening supply chains by establishing an EU Action Plan for plant-based foods and using the Common Agriculture Policy to enable farmers to reap the benefits of protein diversification.”
However, Slow Food’s Messa says the membership criteria leave room for interpretation but are open to various stakeholders.
“The question mostly will be how a ‘balanced representation’ will be interpreted. Together with other organizations, Slow Food has asked the EC to apply the principle of ‘one seat, one voice’ to ensure fairness and equal representation. We also asked that the composition of the EBAF ensure balanced representation between economic and non-economic interests, with a 50/50 split.”
“In addition to the organizations already invited to the Strategic Dialogue, representatives from sectors such as public health (as flagged in the Dialogue’s report itself), nutrition, international development and humanitarian aid should be included as their expertise and contributions are essential to a sustainable future of the food and farming sector.”
She notes that to ensure success, member organizations must, first and foremost, reflect a balanced diversity of interests.
“This would enable constructive dialogue aimed at developing effective and inclusive recommendations. The strong Strategic Dialogue report provides a solid foundation to build upon, and we sincerely hope the EBAF can replicate and expand on this success.”
“It will be crucial for all stakeholders investing their time in the EBAF to hold the EC accountable for delivering on its stated goals. This accountability can be pursued not only within the framework of EBAF meetings but also through other dialogue platforms and public communication channels, ensuring transparency and sustained progress,” Messa concludes.