Milaf Cola: Saudi Arabia launches date-based cola alternative amid Israel boycotts
Saudi Arabian company Turath Al-Madina has launched Milaf Cola, which it says is the world’s first soft drink formulated using dates, a staple in Middle Eastern beverages such as sharbat. The drink is reportedly set to compete with mainstream cola giants as consumers boycott brands that have ties to Israel.
A string of substitutes to mainstream products like Coca-Cola have emerged in the UAE market as a result of the Israeli occupation and invasion of Gaza. These include Gaza Cola, Freeway Cola and V7’s Super Soda Cola. The Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions (BDS) movement has accused Coca-Cola of complicity in the occupation of Palestinian territories as it operates through a franchisee in the settlement of Atarot.
Al-Madina says its latest product has no added sugar and is a healthier substitute to carbonated beverages owing to the fiber, antioxidants, magnesium and potassium in the fruit. Al Madinah Heritage Company in Riyadh debuted the beverage at the ongoing Riyadh Date Festival.
The product is launched under the Saudi Public Investment Fund, Saudi Arabia’s sovereign wealth fund, in collaboration with Saudi Agriculture Minister Abdulrahman Al-Fadley.
Promoting sustainability
According to Turath Al-Madina, Milaf Cola meets international food standards, prioritizing health benefits and taste. It has the potential to boost global markets for the kingdom’s date farmers, says Bandar Al-Qahtani, CEO of Al Madinah Heritage Company.
The product launch eyes sustainable production and economic diversification in Saudi Arabia. Its production process is claimed to be eco-friendly, which supports local agriculture.
Moreover, the dates are sourced locally to ensure environmental sustainability. This aligns with Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 program, which focuses on sustainable, locally sourced products and seeks to increase economic, social and cultural diversification.
A new era?
Consumers have responded positively to Milaf Cola’s flavor and the company is now planning to introduce the date-based drink to regional and international markets, aiming to “redefine global perceptions of dates,” notes the company.
“Milaf Cola is just the beginning. We aim to revolutionize how dates are consumed worldwide with a range of innovative products,” a company spokesperson stated.
Other products in the pipeline could include date-based energy drinks, date syrups for cooking and infused beverages for specific health needs.
Gaza solidarity
Since the invasion of Gaza, there has been a decline in the sales of international brands like Coca-Cola and Pepsi in neighboring countries like Egypt.
Local brands stepped in to replace the international brands as sales plummeted. These include SinaCola and Primo’s Pizza, which altered their marketing strategies to cater to local consumer demands and sensitivities.
Trobi, an Egyptian soft drinks company that was suffering losses, reported an 80% sales increase after the war began. The company used “Encourage Your Country’s Product” slogans on its drinks as a marketing tool, says deputy CEO Mohamed Ibrahim.
However, such campaigns could potentially harm the state’s economy, the Federation of Egyptian Chambers of Commerce warned last month. Only local investors, their staff and workers bear the brunt of the boycott, affecting the taxes paid by these companies.
Meanwhile, the Western parent firms receive no more than 5% of the Egyptian units’ revenues, noted the federation.