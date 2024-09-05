Deeply divided? Calls for EU’s future of food and agriculture to focus on farmers
05 Sep 2024 --- The final version of a report detailing the future of European food and farming following a lengthy consultation with agri-food stakeholders across the supply chain was presented to the European Commission (EC) president Ursula von der Leyen yesterday.
There are mixed reactions to the strategic dialogue. However, many agri-food players welcome recommendations focused on increased plant-based diets and boosting relationships with farmers. Meanwhile, other stakeholders are calling for a more robust overhaul of the Common Agricultural Policy (CAP), which demonstrates some deeply divided opinions over the future of farming.
Tough action is needed urgently to tackle the “multiple crises” affecting farmers, which contributed to a wave of protests earlier this year. These include increased impacts from climate change-induced weather events like drought and inflation-related economic pressures, as well as what some believe is unfair competition from global competitors.
Crucially, the report recognizes agri-food, including the food and drink industry, as a vital sector at the heart of Europe’s future. It also stresses the importance of agri-food players across the entire food and farming chain, coming to a consensus at a time of polarization on today’s most pressing agri-food issues.
Recommendations for future food and farming
The report includes a series of joint non-binding recommendations agreed upon by various agri-food stakeholders, including farming representatives and NGOs. Von der Leyen said yesterday that she will take them into account when shaping her vision of food and farming across the EU. She will lay out the reviewed strategy later this year.
One of them is a call for an “EU Action Plan for Plant-Based Foods” to be developed by the EC by 2026. These include calls for a reduction in meat consumption, potentially through tax incentives and labeling, as well as more support for farmers to help them move away from livestock farming.
Another significant recommendation is an overhaul of the EU’s CAP subsidy scheme, which dates back to 1962. There are calls for CAP payments for farmers to be based on income, not acreage.
Another centers on adapting the CAP toward more sustainable and competitive food systems. It is particularly important to strengthen the position of farmers in the food value chain to even the playing field, as well as boost sustainable farming practices, including livestock farming and animal welfare.
Earlier this year, a wave of farmer protests rippled across Europe that demonstrated the frustrations of the farming sector with EU agri-food policies. Much of their concerns center on crippling economic pressures and feeling their voices are not heard by EU policymakers.
Against a backdrop of environmental, climate, geopolitical and economic risks, the report also outlines the need to strengthen risk management tools and crisis management, as well as to better preserve and manage farmland, promote water-resilient agriculture and develop innovative plant breeding approaches.
Stakeholders’ reaction
FoodDrinkEurope director general Dirk Jacobs says: “In our pursuit for a more sustainable future, it’s time for all stakeholders, particularly policymakers, to unlock investments, boost innovation and drive competitiveness for all actors in the agri-food chain.”
“This report marks a significant shift from previous top-down approaches, advocating instead for a more collaborative, inclusive and market-driven strategy for agriculture and food. FoodDrinkEurope urges policymakers to give these conclusions serious consideration in shaping a Vision for Agriculture and Food during the first 100 days of the next EC.”
Meanwhile, the European Vegan Union (EVU) is pleased to see that moving toward a higher plant-based diet was recognized as a crucial factor in the recommendations, both as a consumption trend, but also as a mitigating solution to the climate crisis.
Rafael Pinto, EVU’s policy manager, says: “We highly welcome the proposal to develop an EU Plant-Based Action plan. This is a key opportunity to improve sustainability and reward good practices in farming, develop our economy and protect people’s health. The plan could help support a significant amount of jobs, drastically reduce our environmental impact and reduce disease burdens. We now hope to see ambitious concrete measures, targets and funding included in the contents.”
Jasmijn de Boo, global CEO of ProVeg International, said the forum’s recommendation for an EU-level plan would accelerate the production and consumption of more plant-based food at a time when most Europeans were already reducing their meat consumption.
“The recommendation by the forum to develop an EU-wide Action Plan for plant-based foods would, if implemented, represents a seismic shift for the plant-based food sector. The EU is listening to science and is aware of the significant impact of climate change and how food can impact greenhouse gas emissions, biodiversity, water usage and human health.”
“It is heartening to know that a serious recommendation has been made to promote climate-friendly, plant-based foods that will give nature a fighting chance to recover.”
Achieving a “common way forward”
IFOAM Organics Europe praises the report’s recommendations which it says “bridge the EU’s objectives by proposing concrete steps and strategies for implementation.”
Jan Plagge, IFOAM Organics Europe’s president, says: “The strategic dialogue was not a walk in the park, but it proved to be a valuable initiative to move beyond the current polarization on agriculture issues. The dialogue succeeded in identifying a common way forward for EU agriculture, considering it should be within the planetary boundaries and reconcile environmental sustainability with a fair income for farmers.”
“There is broad agreement that transitioning to sustainable farming systems is necessary and should pay off for farmers. This will mean a significant reform of the CAP, so it adequately rewards organic farmers and offers real financial added value for the environmental services they are providing.”
“The recommendations recognize organic farming as the only regulated sustainable production system that already delivers environmental and climate protection and as a prime example of a food production system that reconciles nature protection and farmers’ income. If policymakers implement the recommendations, organic farming would be further strengthened and more attractive in a food system in which the sustainable choice would be the easiest.”
Avoiding pitfalls of political posturing and polarization
On receiving the strategic dialogue yesterday, Von der Leyen said: “The outcome of this strategic dialogue shows that it’s possible to move beyond a polarized debate and create trust among very diverse stakeholders.”
“The Commission will now take a careful look at their ideas. We all want a thriving food and farming sector across our continent that rewards our farmers, citizens and precious natural heritage.”
European agri-food group, Copa-Cogeca also weighed in. The organization says the strategic dialogue strongly advocates for a coherent trade policy. It particularly welcomes several critical recommendations aimed at empowering farmers within the value chain, including on acting on selling below cost, improving transparency and addressing unfair trade practices.
By Gaynor Selby