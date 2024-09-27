EU citizens want improved welfare for farmed fish as NGOs demand legislative change
27 Sep 2024 --- A new survey by Eurogroup for Animals and Compassion in World Farming finds that 9 in 10 EU consumers want better protection for farmed fish. Moreover, two-thirds said they would like fish products to include clear welfare labeling that reflects how the fish were reared. The animal welfare groups urge the European Commission to deliver species-specific welfare provisions for farmed fish as part of its comprehensive revision of animal welfare laws.
The NGOs sent an open letter to the Commissioner-candidates responsible for Animal Welfare and Fisheries last week, asking them to prioritize the publication of the remaining animal welfare proposals and ensure higher levels of protection for farmed fish and other aquatic animals.
The survey, conducted by Sapience, shows that 4 out of 5 people polled across nine EU countries support legislation promoting best practices and the latest science to meet the unique welfare needs of farmed aquatic animals.
Reineke Hameleers, CEO of Eurogroup for Animals, says: “Despite being farmed by the billions, extensive studies highlighting their sentience and citizens’ demand for better protection, fish continue to be overlooked.”
“We expect that the upcoming revision of EU animal welfare legislation will include species-specific measures to protect their needs and significantly improve welfare conditions in EU aquaculture.”
NGOs’ specific demands
Eurogroup for Animals tells Food Ingredients First that the following legislative changes should be introduced to improve farmed fish welfare:
- Species-specific welfare protections for aquatic animals at the time of killing and during farming through the publication of the revision of the animal welfare legislation.
- Detailed requirements for aquatic animals during live transport through the ongoing revision of the regulation on the protection of animal welfare during transport.
- Welfare objectives in the implementation of the Common Fisheries Policy.
- Development of indicators to condition subsidies toward aquaculture and fisheries to high welfare standards and contribute to the transition to low-trophic species.
- A pre-emptive ban on octopus farming in the EU, as well as on imports of products derived from such farming systems, in the revision of the animal welfare legislation.
- The effective implementation of legislation by developing measurable indicators through the EU Animal Welfare Reference Centre for Aquatic Animals.
Survey revelations
The survey polled more than 9,000 people to gauge public attitudes to aquatic animals, awareness of fish farming practices and their consumption of fish products. It also found that:
- Many EU citizens are oblivious to the most common fish farming methods and their consequences. Nearly two-thirds (63%) of those polled in Spain showed low awareness of current fish farming practices, the lowest of all the countries polled. For example, only 30% of people in Spain are aware that the percentage of fish that die during rearing on farms is substantially higher than that of farmed land animals.
- Some 71% agreed that fish can feel pain. In Czechia, 77% agreed with this statement — the highest of all countries polled.
- Less than half (39%) of all those in the EU were aware that most farmed fish are not stunned (made unconscious) before slaughter and 70% said that stunning should be a legal requirement.
Fish sentience
Up to one billion fish are farmed in the EU each year, and there is currently no specific legislation that takes into account their unique needs, allowing for unethical practices to persist. Overcrowding makes fish more susceptible to disease and stress, aggression and physical injuries, while starvation is commonplace.
In the EU, fish are often killed inhumanely, and many endure slow, painful deaths by asphyxiation or being gutted alive, despite extensive research demonstrating that fish are sentient beings.
By Joshua Poole