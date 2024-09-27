Azelis acquires Hortimex to enhance footprint in Polish food ingredients and nutraceuticals sectors
Specialty chemical and food ingredients distributor Azelis has signed a deal to fully acquire Hortimex, a company that supplies nutraceuticals and food ingredients, increasing its presence in the Polish market.
The Belgian innovation service provider has signed a deal to buy 100% of Hortimex’s shares. The financial details of the transaction are not public yet, but the deal is expected to close in the fourth quarter, subject to fulfillment of customary transaction conditions.
The companies note that the acquisition offers an opportunity to better serve local customers and enhance growth in Poland with a large product range and strong business relations with principals.
Małgorzata Makówka, managing director of Azelis Poland and Ukraine, says: “Hortimex’s portfolio and competencies perfectly complement Azelis’ local footprint, creating a compelling proposition for both customers and principals in the food and nutraceuticals market.”
Strengthening value chains
The acquisition could improve Azelis’ lateral value chain in the food and nutrition sector. Its Regional Competence Center for Meat and Meat Alternatives, based in Poznań, Poland, enables it to conduct production process trials and develop recipes and products that meet evolving consumer needs.
Mateusz Kowalewski, CEO at Hortimex, comments: “We are aligned with Azelis’ vision of ‘innovation through formulation’ and are excited to leverage our combined capabilities to accelerate our growth in the Polish markets.”
Hortimex’s business operations have a particular focus on non-meat applications, such as human nutrition, functional preparations, confectionery and bakery. It currently serves over 800 customers from its base in Konin, Poland.
In similar moves toward business expansion this year, Azelis reinforced its partnership with nutrition ingredient developer BASF to enhance its presence in China with a broader portfolio of food ingredients.
Under the partnership, the company will distribute BASF’s range of emulsifiers, Medium Chain Triglyceride (MCT), phytosterol ester and Conjugated Linoleic Acid (CLA), commonly used in bakery, beverage and nutrition enhancement in retail and foodservice.