EU backs Finnish biotech start-up’s mycoprotein plant to upcycle waste streams
11 Jan 2024 --- Enifer has netted €12 million (US$13.1 million) in funding to build its first commercial-scale Pekilo mycoprotein ingredient factory in the Uusimaa region of Finland. It will reportedly have a production capacity of 3 million kg per year – equal to the amount of protein from 30,000 cows but with at least 20 times lower carbon emissions and reduced water and land use.
Enifer is a spin-off company from VTT Technical Research Centre of Finland founded by five scientists in 2020 to develop further and commercialize the proprietary Pekilo technology.
Following the cash injection from Business Finland and European Union NextGenerationEU recovery instrument, the company will build its industrial facilities to promote the reuse and recycling of industrial by-products and waste streams. This aligns with the EU’s circular economy action plan and the Sustainable Growth Programme for Finland.
According to Simo Ellilä, CEO and co-founder of Enifer, a key objective for the original developers of the product was to utilize the source of protein in food applications, which Enifer is accomplishing now.
“This plant will be a critical stepping stone to scaling the production of Pekilo as a truly universal protein source – which we aim to commercialize globally across different applications. Thanks to the unique history of Pekilo, we are able to take this giant leap from our existing pilot directly to a commercial-scale facility.”
Last year, Enifer raised €11 million (US$12.05 million) to fund the scaling up of its Pekilo mycoprotein powder, as reported by Food Ingredients First.
Powder from fungal fermentation
The new factory will produce Enifer’s Pekilo mycoprotein ingredients made using fungal fermentation. This fermentation process was developed initially by Finnish forest industry engineers in the 1970s and was used to transform forest industry by-products into sustainable feed protein for the domestic market, says the company.
“We grow a particular fungus, initially discovered in Finland, in a proprietary fermentation process, Ellilä told us last year.
“The end product is intended to be used like plant protein ingredients, such as pea or soy protein concentrates, are used today. It contains up to 70% protein and more than 20% good-quality fiber, mainly beta-glucan.”
In food applications, the biggest potential is in “plant-based” meat alternatives, such as vegetarian meatballs, patties and sausages,” he added.
“However, we have found that Pekilo is also well suited to baking applications, bringing in a lot of protein and fiber while not imparting any unwanted color or taste.”
Now, Enifer has enhanced the process to formulate a food-grade ingredient based on the original Pekilo technology. The product is a protein- and fiber-rich powder with a neutral taste and color that can be used similarly to plant-based proteins in the food industry today.
The company expects to file for regulatory approval of its food-grade ingredient during the first half of 2024.
The factory is currently projected to cost €30 million (US$ 32.8 million) to build and is expected to be completed by the end of 2025, with production ramp-up occurring in 2026.
Mycoprotein advances
Studies state that mycoprotein is an alternative, nutritious protein source with a meat-like texture made from Fusarium venenatum, a naturally occurring fungus. Its unique production method yields a significantly lower carbon and water footprint than beef and chicken. Scientists affirm its role in a healthful diet, propelling F&B innovation.
At Food Ingredients Europe in Germany in December 2023, Beneo unveiled its Meatless Beef Bites and Minced Meat using mycoprotein and pea protein. Such products fulfill consumer demands for clean labels and formulation, the company told us.
Food innovators are also working to enhance the “meatiness” of mycoprotein for plant-based food formulation with a rich, savory and natural meaty taste, using techniques such as Ginkgo Bioworks’ strain optimization platform.
Meanwhile, Revo Foods’ vegan salmon filet made from mycoprotein became the first 3D-printed mycoprotein fish product available in supermarkets. The new extrusion technique integrates fats into a fibrous protein matrix, giving the product the “flakiness” and juiciness associated with fish filets.
By Insha Naureen