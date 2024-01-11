Scientists leverage grasshopper species to tackle aquaculture feed hurdles
11 Jan 2024 --- Researchers in Argentina, are investigating the possibility of breeding the Tucura toad insect — a native herbivorous insect that is a pest in the region — for consumption as a protein source in food but primarily as part of a new protein-packed fish feed for aquaculture.
“Insects are an extremely important source of protein due to their high nutritional content, low environmental impact and potential for large-scale production. We chose to focus on Bufonacris claraaziana, commonly known as Tucura sapo, because of its unique nutritional profile,” Dr. Valeria Fernández Arhex, Conicet associate researcher at INTA Bariloche, Río Negro, which conducted the study, tells Food Ingredients First.
“It has 70% more protein than soy flour (which has 48%), 7.4% fat (versus soy’s 37%), 4.5% ash (compared to soy’s 5.8%) and 18.1% carbohydrates and fibers (versus soy’s 9.2%).”
Researchers from INTA in Castelar and Esquel, National Food Safety and Quality Service (Senasa) and the IPATEC Institute of Conicet in Argentina are also participating in the study.
Reducing traditional feed reliance
The insect-focused research targets the aquaculture sector that faces hurdles in production owing to high prices for traditional balanced fish feed, which accounts for most of the cost of the fattening phase.
“The food industry faces challenges in acquiring fish feed, including issues related to sustainability, cost and availability. Our research focuses on developing a bioeconomic product to provide an alternative and sustainable protein source based on insects,” underscores Dr. Arhex.
“This can be used in formulating fish feed, potentially reducing reliance on traditional feed ingredients and improving overall industry sustainability.”
To analyze the Tucura toad’s potential as a fish feed, the scientists studied the nutritional profile of the insect powder.
“A preliminary test was carried out in which we fed a group of juvenile rainbow trout with Tucura toad powder (without any other type of ingredients) and another group with commercially balanced food,” says Arhex.
Results showed that the protein value of the insect powder was higher (70% on a dry basis) than that of conventional protein sources (48% on a dry basis) used for aquaculture. The fat content was 7.40%, carbohydrates and fibers 11%, vitamins B1 3.9 mg/kg.
Meanwhile, other insects like the black soldier fly are also being investigated by scientists as animal feed for poultry, swine, fish and domestic pets.
Human food applications
Insects also hold potential in human food applications, with the UK Edible Insect Association (UKEIA) declaring that insects have a critical role to play in creating a sustainable future food system. Last month, it partnered with the Institute for Sustainable Food to produce an independent review to support the safety of insect consumption.
Dr. Arhex also backs Tucura sapo protein as potential human food, pointing out that the insect has “significant potential” in various applications for human consumption due to its high protein content, amino acid profile and vitamins.
“This line of innovative research, such as the use of insects as an ingredient in the formulation of balanced foods, contributes to sustainability by generating business and employment opportunities within the framework of a circular economy model.”
However, the sector faces resistance from consumers, who have a “gut disgust reaction” to insects being sold as food-grade products in some parts of the world. To overcome this hurdle, experts suggest avoiding showing real insects on packaging and replacing them with recognizable food ingredients to increase purchase probability.
Need for regulatory support
Dr. Arhex flags that the production of insects for animal and human consumption in Argentina is not yet regulated.
“To initiate this, the Senasa would need to accept and include the use of insects for animal and human consumption in the law,” she underscores.
“Once incorporated into the law and added to the food code, there would be a need for educational campaigns to raise awareness about the nutritional benefits and environmental advantages of insect consumption.”
She also presses on the need to promote regulations and standards to ensure safety and quality and provide financial incentives for research and development in the insect-based food industry.
Propelling business opportunities
Going forward, Dr. Arhex anticipates a positive market response to the use of balanced feed incorporating Tucura sapo flour as a protein source.
“As consumers become more conscious of sustainable food options and seek alternatives to traditional protein sources, innovative and environmentally friendly options like Tucura sapo protein may generate interest and demand in the market. This could potentially lead to new business opportunities and growth in the industry.”
“Additionally, the use of agrochemicals to combat this pest would be reduced, as Tucura sapo would be captured on a massive scale for use as an alternative protein in balanced animal feed,” she concludes.
In 2024, the team plans to continue these trials and formulate a balanced food based on Tucura toad powder as a protein source.
By Insha Naureen