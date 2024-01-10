Symrise delivers improved citrus solutions to strengthen supply security
10 Jan 2024 --- Symrise is expanding its traditional citrus taste solution offer with increased sustainable and innovative solutions. Incorporating novel citrus taste ingredients contributes to an increased security of supply that also helps balance price fluctuations.
In line with this, the company is also diversifying its offering from sources other than citrus, which maintains authentic taste profiles and strengthens its positioning in taste, nutrition and health solutions.
Consumers are increasingly seeking ways to benefit nature and make a positive impact with their food and beverage choices. As one of the global leaders in taste solutions, Symrise innovates to address fluctuating quality and availabilities.
Sustainable solutions
Symrise leverages technologies such as distillation, extraction, selective enrichment technologies, industrial and university partnerships, as well as sensory-guided analysis.
This evolves and develops its captive ingredients to create more sustainable citrus taste solutions. Also, it significantly contributes to the authentic aroma profile of the final product.
Building on its comprehensive expertise in taste, Symrise offers versatile citrus taste solutions and tailors them to suit specific recipes across all applications. They cover beverages, baked goods, confectionery, dairy and savory dishes, shares the company.
Versatile benefits
Richard Hartfall, Citrus platform director at Symriss, says the company’s citrus taste solutions offer improved reliability in terms of quality and availability.
“We are dedicating ourselves to supporting our customers navigate the challenges of price and supply fluctuations in the citrus market while providing sustainable and high-quality solutions.”
In total, the citrus taste solutions by Symrise offer the following key benefits:
- A significantly broader product palette for the industry in addition to traditional citrus ingredients with secure availability.
- Symrise captive ingredients create a more unique, authentic, and outstanding true-to-nature taste character.
- Provide a cushion against the volatile fluctuations inherent in crops.
- Solutions offering longer-term price stability.
- Adaptable for a wide range of applications.
“In a world where the price and availability of traditional citrus continue to fluctuate, Symrise’s Citrus Taste Solutions offer a practical, sustainable and economically sound alternative,” Hartfall asserts.
“We are dedicating ourselves to supporting our customers, maintaining their competitive edge while contributing to a more sustainable future for the food and beverage industry.”
Harnessing technologies
In October, Symrise unveiled its Set Flavors brand, which harnesses enrichment technologies to craft authentic taste experiences while championing sustainability targets and catering to the evolving demands of conscious consumers.
In the same month, the company unveiled its organic sales growth of 7.4% after the first nine months, with the group sales rising to €3.61 billion (US$3.8 billion) over the same duration.
At the end of last year, Food Ingredients First got an exclusive tour of Symrise’s “Enhanced Naturals @SPark” facility in Singapore, where the German taste and nutrition house is leading developments in natural flavor craft, rescuing upcycled ingredients from waste side streams.
Edited by Elizabeth Green