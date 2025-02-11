EIT Food research reveals lack of trust in EU food systems while consumers highlight health as top concern
A recent EIT Food survey reveals a significant lack of trust in F&B industry players among EU consumers. The report dives into consumer dietary choices and trust in the food system but shows a decline in consumers who take sustainability into account when making food choices (a drop from 51% to 46% since 2020). Meanwhile, more than half of those surveyed (51%) want to prioritize a healthy diet.
The study also found that 12% of European consumers prioritize affordability, and just 45% are confident in distinguishing between reliable and unreliable information on food.
Mistrust in the food system?
These key takeaways from the EIT Food Trust Report—which surveyed 19,500 consumers from 18 European countries— include how farmers are the most trusted food actors, with 67% of consumers saying they trust farmers. Meanwhile, 51% trust retailers, 47% trust manufacturers, and 46% trust food authorities.
Consumers cite that they have more trust in farmers because of their perceived integrity and transparency, while manufacturers and retailers are trusted for their perceived legacy, reputation, and ethics.
However, consumers raised concerns over issues such as sustainability, animal welfare, and the perception of profit being prioritized over quality.
On health, 57% of consumers would like to eat less fat, 61% less sugar, and 59% less processed food. Eighteen percent said they avoid animal-based products, with a quarter (25%) saying they would like to reduce their intake of animal-based F&B further.
The EIT Food Trust Report was developed by the EIT Food Consumer Observatory, and EIT Food is supported by the European Institute of Innovation and Technology (EIT), an EU body.
Distinct disconnect
Survey participants were asked about what roadblocks they face when considering a shift in dietary behavior. This flagged that consumers are facing budget constraints (31%) and difficulty breaking existing habits (27%) as the main barriers to behavior change.
The report also reveals a distinct disconnect between consumers and sources of information and knowledge about food. Less than half (45%) say they can distinguish between reliable and unreliable information about food, with 48% confident that they know where to find reliable information. Less than half (46%) say they have sufficient knowledge about the sustainability of food.
Consumers want more transparent communication from government agencies that they “have consumer interests at heart.”
Speaking to Food Ingredients First, Klaus Grunert, Professor at Denmark’s Aarhus University and director of the EIT Food Consumer Observatory, explains how a lack of trust in the F&B industry is a significant roadblock to the green transition.
“If people do not trust food chain actors when they claim that their products are healthy and sustainable, why should consumers buy them?” he says.
“The industry needs to build trust, and being open and transparent is a key factor herein. This is particularly important for new, more sustainable food products. The industry should be open to ways to inform consumers better about sustainability, for example by a widely used labeling scheme. When developing and introducing new products, the introduction should be guided by product communication that is adapted to the way in which consumers understand and process information.”
“In recent years, there have been many other important topics on the public agenda, including the war in Ukraine, rising prices, a general feeling of political uncertainty, and concerns about the way the world is developing. Sustainability is still important, but other things have come up front for many consumers.”
In addition, consumers are still confused about what sustainable eating means. Providing clearer, more understandable, and credible information about the sustainability of food products must be a priority task for the industry, he notes.
Robust action is needed
The report also shows that doctors and health professionals are the most trusted sources of information on healthy diets, with two-thirds (66%) of consumers trusting them totally or to a large extent.
Scientists and academics lead when it comes to information on sustainability in food, with 57% of consumers trusting them totally or to a large extent. Less than a fifth of consumers trust the media (newspapers, magazines, and television) to provide accurate information on the healthiness and sustainability of food.
Professor Grunert continues: “There is an abundance of information available from many different sources, often contradicting one another. Much of this, especially online, lacks quality control and information from manufacturers is often seen as driven by commercial motives. There isn’t a simple solution to this.”
“Regulators have a responsibility not only to prevent misinformation but also to ensure that some key information is standardized and widely accessible. Manufacturers should also be open to collaborating with each other, as well as with authorities and retailers, to provide accurate and credible information for all.”
“I have no doubt that many players in the food sector recognize the issue of low trust and are committed to addressing it. However, building trust takes time and requires these actors to understand that they share a common goal in the effort to improve consumer confidence and, as a result, transform our food systems for the better.”