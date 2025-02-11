End the Cage Age: Animal rights groups ramp up pressure on EU to impose strict reforms on battery farming
Animal welfare campaigners are calling on EU policymakers to end battery farming practices like caging animals, boosting labeling standards, and clamping down on substandard meat imports.
The European Commission (EC) is expected to present proposals for legislative change on animal keeping, slaughter, and labeling standards next year. The EC had initially proposed revising its legislation by 2023 but has repeatedly postponed action.
Speaking at an event in Brussels last week, European Commissioner for Health and Animal Welfare Olivér Várhelyi stated: “It is an opportunity to improve welfare, respond to citizens’ demands, and increase competitiveness. It is an opportunity to build a better system for everyone.”
Reineke Hameleers, CEO, of Eurogroup for Animals, tells Food Ingredients First: “It is important that the modernization of the animal welfare law is holistic in scope — to cover all species (including those currently left largely unprotected, like aquatics) across their entire life.”
“Much of the groundwork to modernize animal welfare legislation has been carried out. Scientific opinions by the European Food Standards Authority (EFSA) have continuously supported the need for this to be updated, while the participants of the strategic dialogue have unanimously supported this.”
Stakeholder gathering
The event, From Dialogue to Vision to Action: What is Needed for More Sustainable and Higher Welfare Animal Farming in Europe, was jointly organized by Compassion in World Farming and Eurogroup for Animals.
It brought together farmers, businesses, policymakers, and NGOs to discuss how the EU can support a transition away from intensive farming practices that negatively impact animals, the environment, and agricultural communities.
Hameleers stressed the urgency of the situation, stating, “We are facing an animal welfare crisis and a lot of pending commitments.” She also highlights the need for the EC to phase out cages and extend protections to currently unregulated species.
According to Eurogroup for Animals, existing legislation is too fragmented, making it difficult for farmers to access appropriate funding. Dedicated financial support is essential to help them transition to higher-welfare farming models.
Philip Lymbery, Global CEO of Compassion in World Farming and President of Eurogroup for Animals, underscored the need for systemic change, saying, “Factory farming is the biggest cause of animal suffering on the planet.”
He referenced the findings of the Strategic Dialogue report, which stated that moving toward a sustainable, higher-welfare agricultural model in the EU “is no longer a question of if but how.”
Key proposals for reform
To ensure meaningful progress, Eurogroup for Animals and Compassion in World Farming is urging the EC to adopt a comprehensive Vision for Agriculture and Food, which should include:
A full revision of EU animal welfare legislation by 2026, including a ban on cages, is in line with the Five Domains model and recommendations from the EFSA.
Post-2027 Common Agricultural Policy (CAP) reforms provide financial support for farmers transitioning to higher-welfare farming models, with animal welfare as a standalone objective.
Stronger import regulations, ensuring that imported animal products comply with updated EU welfare rules and that trade agreements require equivalent welfare standards.
Specific regulations for fish and seafood welfare, addressing both the ecological and ethical impact of their production and consumption.
A standardized EU-wide animal welfare labeling system would reward farmers who exceed newly established minimum welfare standards.
Policies to promote affordable and healthy food choices encourage a shift toward plant-based diets to reduce environmental impact.
The Road Ahead
The panel discussion, moderated by journalist Jack Parrock, featured key figures in the agricultural and food policy sectors, including Emma Calvert (Food Policy Officer at BEUC), Maria Gafo Gomez-Zamalloa (Head of Social Sustainability Unit at DG AGRI), Miguel Ángel Higuera (Animal Health and Welfare Chair at COPA COGECA), and Ruud Zanders (Founding Partner at Kipster).
The speakers emphasized the necessity of balancing animal welfare reforms with economic sustainability for farmers.
“The topic of agriculture and food has been subject to polarization in Brussels, however, last week’s meetings have shown that this is not the case. It is clear that all stakeholders agree on the need to change the current models, however, it is important that the right financial mechanisms help farmers in making the transition,” Hameleers concludes.