EFSA approves dsm-firmenich’s vitamin D ingredient for use across all animal species
dsm-firmenich Animal Nutrition & Health is on track to expand the use of its vitamin D3 solution, Hy-D, after the European Food Safety Authority (EFSA) confirmed its safety and effectiveness for all animal species, including fish.
Used in the company’s Hy-D product, this vitamin D3 metabolite is now deemed safe for all terrestrial and aquatic animals, expanding its use beyond poultry, swine, and ruminants.
The development broadens the scope of Hy-D, which supports optimal levels of 25-OH-D₃ (a form of Vitamin D) in animal diets, contributing to improved health, welfare, and productivity.
“This opinion from EFSA marks a key milestone for Hy-D, demonstrating its global relevance and potential as a reliable source of vitamin D across all animal species,” says Emrah Mazi, head of Special Nutrients at the company.
“We are excited about what this means for the future of Hy-D in helping customers worldwide advance animal health and performance with confidence.”
The company notes that Hy-D delivers benefits across several parameters, including immune support, growth performance, and food quality, particularly under intensive production conditions.
Final authorization from the European Commission is still pending and is expected to take several months. Commercial availability for all animal species in the EU is anticipated by early 2026.
The Swiss-Dutch firm’s Animal Nutrition & Health division recently struck a partnership with Allix, a feed formulation software provider, to measure and manage the environmental footprint of animal feed.