Allix leverages dsm-firmenich’s Sustell platform to enhance animal feed transparency
A strategic partnership has formed between dsm-firmenich’s Animal Nutrition & Health division and Allix, a feed formulation software provider, developed by A-Systems, to measure and manage the environmental footprint of animal feed.
The two organizations have agreed to combine dsm-firmenich’s Sustell, its life cycle assessment platform with Allix’s animal feed formulation software to reduce the environmental footprint of feed.
The integration helps the entire food industry, including feed producers, farmers, processors, food companies and retailers to accurately report their emissions and advance their sustainable practices.
Broad supply chain transparency
Leveraging Sustell, Allix is developing a dedicated sustainability module that will enable users to gather insights on the environmental impact of their feeds.
Users will be able to automatically ingest their data into Sustell while formulating in the Allix environment. The module will be available as an add-on to the Allix subscription.
“Feed is a vital component in the food value chain and by combining the innovative Sustell platform with Allix’s established feed formulation software, we are unifying our joint commitment to developing the entire farm-to-fork data ecosystem,” says David Nickell, dsm-firmenich’s VP of sustainability and business solutions for Animal Nutrition & Health.
“Sustell’s LCA footprinting platform is essential throughout the value chain to address sustainability challenges and unlocking significant value.”
Bruno Duranthon at A-Systems adds: “We are proud to partner Allix’s feed formulation software with Sustell to revolutionize the way our users measure and manage their environmental footprint in feed production.”
“Our partnership will contribute to a more sustainable future in feed and food, whilst providing benefits for our customers who are determined to meet sustainable practices.”
In 2023, dsm-firmenich launched a marine fish module for Sustell that measures the complete life cycle of animal protein production. The company also expanded the service to salmon farming, sea bass, and sea bream.
Grupo and dsm-firmenich have previously joined forces to boost sustainable shrimp farming using Sustell. Additionally, many companies in the salmon sector have signed up to science-based targets.
In other recent sector news, dsm-firmenich’s recent mycotoxin survey uncovered an overall rise in mycotoxins in animal feed in different parts of the world. The survey from January to March 2025 highlights a serious threat to animal health, and how risks can also extend to food.