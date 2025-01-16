dsm firmenich enters Chinese partnership to slash cattle farming emissions
dsm-firmenich Animal Nutrition & Health has collaborated with Tianlai Livestock Group to advance sustainable cattle farming in China’s beef industry, aiming for a reduction in carbon emissions. The two firms have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to implement dsm-firmenich’s life cycle assessment (LCA) platform, Sustell, to measure and improve the environmental footprint of animal proteins.
This will be China’s first core data platform dedicated to the low-carbon beef cattle industry, following dsm-firmenich’s recent extension of the Sustell platform to include beef.
“Our collaboration with Tianlai Livestock Group is centered around our shared commitment to sustainability and China’s carbon peak and carbon neutrality strategy. As everyone has a role to play in tackling climate change, China’s efforts to reduce carbon emissions are critical to achieving global climate goals,” Dr. David Nickell, head of Sustainability and Business Solutions at dsm-firmenich, tells Food Ingredients First.
“Through this partnership, we aim to play an active role in driving the beef cattle sector toward sustainable growth.”
In 2020, China’s per capita emissions exceeded those of the advanced economies as a group and were 15% higher in 2023, according to a report by the International Energy Agency. However, the country — the world’s largest beef importer — continued to dominate global clean energy additions, the report states. This includes a recent plan to launch a beef traceability pilot with Brazil, the world’s largest beef exporter.
Meanwhile, Tianlai Livestock Group aims to strengthen the entire beef cattle value chain, ensuring traceability and safety “from farm, to factory, to table,” says chairman Zhang Sheng.
“This collaboration with dsm-firmenich is a critical step in response to China’s carbon peak and carbon neutrality strategy, and with the help of dsm-firmenich’s expertise, we will be able to drive the beef cattle sector toward sustainable growth.”
Optimizing environmental footprint
The initiative aims to bridge gaps in the domestic beef cattle industry, improve standards, and encourage low-carbon farming practices, notes dsm-firmenich.
It also encourages more enterprises and farmers in China to adopt low-carbon farming practices.
Additionally, the Sustell platform will provide the Chinese beef industry with “robust data-driven insights” to measure and optimize their environmental footprint, notes Dr. Mongkol Kaewsutas, director of Precision Services Greater APAC at dsm-firmenich Animal Nutrition & Health.
For Dr. Nickell, dsm-firmenich’s recent Sustell partnerships, such as those with CP Foods, Agrifirm and IFC (part of the World Bank Group), demonstrate “how partnerships across sectors can create a domino effect in fostering sustainable practices.”
“For instance, our collaboration with Agrifirm focuses on developing innovative, data integration solutions that enhance the environmental performance of the farming sector, while our work with IFC shows how banks can use technology like Sustell to identify and manage financed emissions in the agriculture and the food sectors,” he tells us.
Unlocking sustainability potential
Dr. Nickell believes that aligning key players throughout the supply chain, from the farm to the fork, including financial institutions, retailers, and other stakeholders can help businesses “unlock the full potential of sustainability efforts.”
“It’s not just about improving farming practices; it’s about creating an ecosystem where every player plays a role in improving sustainability and generating long-term value. This is a model that can inspire similar initiatives in other regions and livestock sectors, demonstrating that when businesses across industries collaborate, they can accelerate the transition to a more sustainable future.”
dsm-firmenich’s vision for the future of sustainable livestock farming focuses on reducing environmental impact, improving animal health and welfare, and leveraging innovative technologies, he adds.
“We aim to help the industry improve sustainability and profitability through nutritional and health solutions as well as precision farming. By developing advanced nutritional solutions and supporting sustainable supply chains, we strive for a circular economy where waste is minimized.”