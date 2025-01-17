Beyond The Headlines: Bühler enhances snack and cereal production, FDA’s nutrition label proposal
This week in industry news, Bühler propelled its snacks recipe innovation through a puffing technology acquisition and Solina advanced its North American growth by acquiring a seasoning company. Meanwhile, the FDA proposed a front-of-package nutrition label for fat, sodium and added sugar and Kentucky Distilleries eyed regenerative corn farming with a US$2.8 million initiative aimed at Commonwealth nations.
Business highlights
Swiss technology group Bühler acquired innovative puffing technology from Cerex for food, pet food and feed applications. The move broadens Bühler’s product offerings, providing enhanced solutions to address the growing demand for healthier and more diverse food options. The technology can be applied to snacks, ready-to-eat breakfast cereals, confectionery, bakery items and dairy products.
Solina, specializing in savory food solutions, acquired US-based Advanced Food Systems (AFS) to propel its North American growth. AFS supplies custom dry seasoning solutions for food manufacturers, with expertise in providing customized ingredient systems for applications including meat and poultry products, frozen foods, sauces and marinades. AFS is Solina’s third acquisition in the US and the first in the Northeast.
Whiskey manufacturer Brown-Forman laid off nearly 12% of its global workforce of 5,400 employees to lower costs amid weakening alcohol demands. The company’s cooperage in Louisville, US, where barrels are made to store and age its spirits, will shut down by April 25, says the Jack Daniel’s parent firm. The move comes as consumers switch to cheaper brands amid higher costs of living.
North America-based Nature’s Miracle Holding announced up to US$29.7 million in financing through a Securities Purchase Agreement with a single institutional investor. The agriculture technology company provides equipment and services to growers in the Controlled Environment Agriculture (CEA) industry, including vertical farming in North America.
Edible Garden, a key player in CEA, locally grown, organic and sustainable produce and products, signed a non-binding letter of intent to purchase the outstanding share capital of organic coconut and superfood producer Narayan Group. Closing of the transaction is expected to be subject to satisfactory due diligence investigation by both parties and completion of a €6 million (US$6.17 million) equity financing for Narayan, among other conditions.
Sustainability highlights
Kentucky Distilleries and Precision Conservation Management joined forces to enhance regenerative corn farming practices throughout Commonwealth nations. This includes a five-year, US$2.8 million initiative for Kentucky corn farmers to provide them with tools to successfully implement proven practices that will support the long-term resilience of the state’s historic agricultural community.
Norway-headquartered Desert Control, which specializes in soil and water conservation technology, entered into an agreement through its US subsidiary, Desert Control Americas, with Oasis Date, North America’s largest date grower and processor. The collaboration will deploy Desert Control’s Liquid Natural Clay solution across organic Medjool date palms at Oasis Date’s Corn Springs Ranch in California.
Regulatory highlights
The FDA proposed requiring at-a-glance nutrition information on the front of packaged foods to address the chronic disease crisis in the US. The label or “Nutrition Info box,” provides information on saturated fat, sodium and added sugars content in a simple format showing whether the food has “Low,” “Med” or “High” levels of these nutrients. If finalized, the proposal would give consumers readily visible information on these three nutrients that are directly linked with chronic diseases when consumed in excess.