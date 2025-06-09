California Natural Color introduces carrot-based brown for cleaner labels
California Natural Color has introduced Pure Brown Carrot, a naturally sourced alternative to caramel coloring, designed for food and beverage products aiming to reduce reliance on processed additives. The ingredient produces a range of brown hues and can be labeled simply as “vegetable juice for color” or “carrot concentrate.”
The colorant is targeted at manufacturers responding to increased demand for simpler, more recognizable ingredients. The US colors market has been shaken up recently with regulatory changes outlawing certain synthetic dyes, prompting an industry shift toward naturality.
According to Dana Osborn, marketing manager at California Natural Color, consumers are increasingly checking labels and prefer formulations with familiar names.
Pure Brown Carrot is compatible with various processing conditions, including heat, light and a range of pH levels. Its visual tone also aligns with consumer trends that favor warm, indulgent aesthetics — echoed by Pantone’s 2025 Color of the Year, Mocha Mousse.
Supplied in a proprietary crystal format, the color is said to offer higher concentration than standard liquids and improved handling, including reduced dust and no refrigeration requirements. The product is non-GMO, carrier-free, kosher and halal, and contributes zero calories in use.
Applications include bakery, confectionery, dairy, beverages, sauces, meat and plant-based analogues, as well as pet food. The ingredient also comes with a five-year shelf life and dissolves quickly when added to formulations.