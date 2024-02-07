Dawn Foods completes acquisition of Royal Steensma
07 Feb 2024 --- Global bakery manufacturer and ingredient supplier Dawn Foods has acquired Royal Steensma, a family-owned bakery ingredients manufacturing company headquartered in Leeuwarden, the Netherlands. The deal closed on January 31.
Royal Steensma has an extensive bakery product portfolio and specializes in fat-based coatings (souplesse), almond and confectionery pastes, bakery mixes and fruit fillings, along with infused and candied fruits and decorations.
The acquisition includes four manufacturing plants in The Netherlands, a manufacturing facility in Thailand, and continued involvement with the Food Innovation Academy education center in the Netherlands.
Additionally, Royal Steensma employees are all now team members of Dawn Foods.
Long-standing history
Dawn Foods’ CEO, Carrie Jones-Barber welcomes Royal Steensma to Dawn, adding that the move will lead to exchanges in bakery knowledge and product distribution capacities.
“The expansion of our manufacturing capabilities and product portfolio further strengthens our mission to provide customers with bakery solutions that truly inspire and help them achieve their business goals.”
“Dawn’s century of bakery expertise, long-term vision, commitment to company values and sincere dedication to team members, customers, and suppliers were the determining factors in entrusting Royal Steensma to Dawn Foods,” adds Alfred Bruin, owner of Royal Steensma.
“Additionally, Dawn has the same creative entrepreneurial spirit of a family-owned company, which gives me the confidence that the essence of the family business will be safeguarded, providing a promising future with numerous new opportunities.”
Bakery innovation pipeline
Last year, Dawn Foods launched a range of fat-based, pre-and post-bake, ready-to-use Delicream cocoa fillings for croissants, cookies or muffins and other sweet bakery items.
The company also recently unveiled its Dawn Balance Vegan Sponge Cake Mix. The development draws on the success of Dawn’s vegan American Mixes, providing a vegan option for its consumers.
In September, Dawn Foods extended its Pak Perfect Non-Sticky range for the baking industry with its Dawn Exceptional Pak Perfect Non-Sticky Icing, a patent-pending solution for bakery manufacturers that delivers perfectly iced bakery items, even when packaged.
Edited by Elizabeth Green