- Industry news
Industry news
- Category news
Category news
- Reports
- Key trends
- Multimedia
- Journal
- Events
- Suppliers
- Home
- Industry news
Industry news
- Category news
Category news
- Reports
- Key trends
- Multimedia
- Events
- Suppliers
Daesang scales North American allulose push as reported sales jump 450%
Key takeaways
- Daesang reports substantial growth in North American allulose sales in 2025.
- Its Sweevero brand combines sweetener blends and taste modulation to support sugar reduction.
- The company is exploring additional production capacity and international expansion.
Daesang is stepping up its North American allulose business after reporting a 450% increase in sales in 2025 compared with 2024, as it seeks a bigger role in helping food and beverage manufacturers cut sugar without losing taste or texture.
Its release does not specify whether the reported sales increase reflects value or volume.
The South Korean biotech company says it now serves approximately 30 customers in North America, which it entered in 2023. Through its Sweevero brand, launched in 2024, it is expanding its offering to include customized sweetener blends and taste modulation alongside allulose supply.
Allulose is a rare sugar that occurs naturally in small quantities in foods such as figs and raisins. It is about 70% as sweet as sugar but provides only about 10% as many calories.
Hyo-hoon Lee, head of ingredient marketing at Daesang, says: “As health awareness and interest in reducing sugar intake grow in North America, demand for allulose is rising rapidly, and its use is expanding into more food categories.”
“Through Sweevero, we aim to go beyond supplying allulose by helping customers address the challenges of sugar reduction, particularly in taste and product quality.”
“By combining our production capabilities with customized solutions and taste modulation technologies, we will strengthen partnerships with global food companies and expand our presence in key markets.”
Getting the taste right
Daesang’s application markets include beverages, dairy, confectionery, nutrition, and sauces.
Removing sugar changes much more than sweetness — a challenge manufacturers face when reformulating.
Last month, separate research from ADM and Ingredion explored how formulators are focusing on designing sweetness around distinct consumers, markets, and consumption occasions, rather than treating sugar as the only sensory benchmark.
ADM described combining allulose with stevia, taste modulation, and texturizing ingredients to meet different application needs. Ingredion’s research, meanwhile, found that sweetness preferences vary between consumers and markets, underlining the need to tailor formulations.
Innova Market Insights data shows that F&B launches carrying reduced-sugar claims recorded a 7% CAGR between July 2021 and June 2026. Soups and Sauces saw the fastest growth over that period, indicating that reformulation opportunities extend beyond soft drinks and confectionery.
Daesang’s latest figures follow ambitions outlined during Food Ingredients First’s visit to its Seoul headquarters.
At the time, Hanjoong Ryu, from the company’s allulose project team, identified the US and South Korea as its main markets. He also discussed preparations to enter Southeast Asia and pursue European novel food registration.
In its recent announcement, Daesang points to its Gunsan facility in South Korea and its US subsidiary as the basis for supplying and supporting North American customers. The company also plans to expand into major global markets, including Canada, Latin America, Europe, Japan, and Southeast Asia, in line with evolving regulatory frameworks and market opportunities.
To support future growth, Daesang says it is exploring opportunities to strengthen its production capacity and develop a more regionally diversified supply network, including potential local production in key markets.
Upcoming webinars
Formulating for function: Developing benefit-led beverages with natural colours, botanicals, and flavours
Givaudan Sense Colour
Let's reveal the grain potential: Innovate
Meurens Natural
Delivering More from Every Bite
Ingredion