Cultivated meat safety: Scientists leverage “peptide cocktails” to bolster microbial protection
Scientists in Israel have identified Random Antimicrobial Peptide Mixtures (RPMs) as potential alternatives to antibiotics in cultivated meat production for improved food safety and sustainability. The synthetic “peptide cocktails” eliminate bacterial contamination without harming stem cells or promoting antibiotic resistance, a key concern for the food industry.
Amino acids leucine (L) and lysine (K) are the main components of the peptides in the mixture.
Antibiotics are commonly used in cell-based meat production to prevent bacterial contamination. However, they cannot be employed in cultured meat due to potential residues in the final food products and concerns about antibiotic resistance, which could impact consumer health and regulatory approval.
This leads to an “urgent need to develop novel and safe non-antibiotic antimicrobial agents,” notes the study.
The research team led by The Hebrew University of Jerusalem, in collaboration with the Singapore-HUJ Alliance for Research and Enterprise (SHARE), examined the potential of RPMs as an “innovative, antibiotic-free” solution to protect cultured meat cells from contamination.
“Our findings demonstrate the immense potential of RPMs as a novel class of antimicrobial agents for cultured meat production,” says Prof. Zvi Hayouka, the lead researcher on the project.
“By eliminating the need for antibiotics in cellular agriculture, we can enhance consumer safety, regulatory compliance, and environmental sustainability.”
Overcoming microbial challenges
While cultured meat has been heralded as a “sustainable alternative” to traditional livestock farming, the scientists say microbial contamination remains a key challenge for manufacturers.
findings, published in Food Chemistry: Molecular Sciences, suggest that RPMs could be a scalable, cost-effective, and safe antimicrobial strategy for the cellular agriculture industry.The
RPMs effectively eliminate both Gram-positive bacteria (Listeria monocytogenes) and Gram-negative bacteria (E. coli) from cultured meat. They also exhibit strong antimicrobial properties, ensuring the safety of these foods, notes the study.
Additionally, they do not impact the growth of cultured meat cells when added at concentrations adequate against bacteria.
The scientists also tested the digestibility of the peptide mixtures and found that they are “rapidly digested in a simulated digestion model,” indicating no risk of bioaccumulation or adverse health effects when consumed. This also supports their potential approval for food safety regulations.
Targeting industry adoption
Using RPMs in cultured meat could enhance regulatory approval processes by eliminating antibiotic-related concerns.
The researchers are now exploring industrial applications and regulatory pathways to integrate RPMs into commercial cultured meat production for broader adoption in the alt-protein industry.
They have also established a start-up company, Prevera, based on the technology that formulates a mixture of natural essential amino acids that form an antimicrobial protein to protect food from pathogens.