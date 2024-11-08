Corbion’s AI-based Listeria control tool to enhance food safety with “deep chill simulation”
Corbion is updating its AI-based Listeria Control Model (CLCM) to enhance food safety through a precise, data-driven tool that can predict and manage Listeria monocytogenes. The bacteria are resilient at cold temperatures and contaminate “highly susceptible” ready-to-eat foods like deli meats, soft cheeses, smoked seafood and unpasteurized dairy products.
This comes as the US government tightens its food safety measures against Listeria, which recently prompted dairy product recalls.
Corbion’s upgraded food safety model’s new features will include enhanced dynamic temperature modeling and deep-chill simulation, which the company says will support manufacturers in improving food safety and accelerating product development.
“The updated CLCM is scheduled for launch in Q1 2025 and represents a leap forward in precision and adaptability in Listeria management,” David Charest, senior VP, Functional Ingredients and Solutions at Corbion, tells Food Ingredients First.
“The CLCM allows manufacturers to identify the most effective Listeria control method easily. By using parameters like pH, water activity, salt content, nitrite level and other environmental factors, the model determines the ideal antimicrobial solution to achieve desired control levels, giving manufacturers a clear speed-to-market advantage.”
“The output, in different formats, may be used by establishments to satisfy the first part of validation, i.e., scientific support.”
The model is based on more than 20 years of extensive data from Listeria studies across laboratory broth tests, controlled application tests and customer testing across cured and uncured meats, seafood and refrigerated foods, he adds.
Driving refrigerated food safety
Corbion says the addition of dynamic temperature variation capabilities and deep-chill conditions in the updated model will “better reflect real-world storage environments.”
The dynamic temperature impact feature will give manufacturers more precise control over products’ performance under fluctuating storage conditions.
“This feature, required in countries, integrates temperature fluctuations commonly occurring during processing, storage and shipping to distribution centers and retailers,” explains Charest.
The second feature is the deep-chill simulation, which is “specifically designed for foods stored at very cold temperatures just above freezing.”
“Unlike freezing, where microbial activity largely halts, near-freezing temperatures can still allow minimal bacterial growth, which poses a unique challenge in ensuring food safety for chilled products. The CLCM leverages deep-chill simulation to replicate these specific low-temperature conditions, allowing manufacturers to better predict and control Listeria behavior.”
By understanding how the bacteria responds in these cold environments, Charest says the CLCM enables producers to implement targeted, effective preservation strategies “without relying on broad-spectrum additives or unnecessary interventions.”
“This approach not only protects consumer health by minimizing contamination risks but also helps manufacturers maintain the quality, flavor and nutritional integrity of chilled foods.”
Additionally, deep-chill simulation reduces the need for extensive testing, allowing for faster, cost-effective product development while upholding high safety standards,” he continues.
Optimizing with AI
AI is transforming food safety solutions at Corbion by enabling the company to take a “predictive, data-driven approach” to managing microbial risks, by analyzing vast amounts of data, Charest tells us.
“This allows us to anticipate potential contamination risks and implement precise, timely interventions to prevent outbreaks.”
Besides Corbion, AI also drives Kerry’s food safety and preservation practices, along with advanced analytical tools and predictive modeling.
“AI also plays a key role in optimizing our preservation solutions, helping us identify the most effective and cost-efficient methods for each unique formulation. For our customers, this means a faster product development cycle, as AI-driven insights reduce the need for extensive challenge studies and unnecessary testing,” underscores Charest.
Supporting alternative proteins
The enhancements to Corbion’s CLCM will also expand its applications to include plant-based food products, reflecting the need for Listeria control in the growing alternative protein market.
“Corbion has extensively studied the conditions and microorganisms in alternative proteins. In many ways, alternative protein products contain microorganisms similar to those of meat products,” shares Charest.
“The enhanced model provides alternative protein producers with precise, targeted solutions that protect product quality and safety while addressing the unique formulation challenges of plant-based foods.”
Additionally, the model’s predictive, real-time adjustments help reduce contamination risks without compromising the product’s sensory and nutritional qualities, which he believes will allow manufacturers to meet consumer demand for safe, sustainable options.
Increasing speed to market
CLCM’s predictive capabilities accelerate product development, significantly streamlining challenge studies and unnecessary testing, says Charest.
“This allows manufacturers to bring products to market faster while upholding robust HACCP systems. The CLCM also supports cost efficiency by identifying the most effective Listeria control methods, helping producers optimize resources, reduce waste and achieve a more sustainable production process.”
According to Charest, the CLCM is the industry’s “leading predictive modeling tool to prevent Listeria,” and the company is focusing on expanding its capabilities and the range of applications it supports.
“This commitment to ongoing innovation is essential, as the market relies heavily on the CLCM to uphold safety standards and meet evolving demands. We are dedicated to maintaining and enhancing this tool as part of our mission to preserve what matters, contributing to a safer, more sustainable food industry.”
Besides Listeria, Charest shares that Corbion recently introduced a “Clostridia model” to target the bacteria, which causes food spoilage and is an economic concern for the food industry, according to studies. The bacteria can grow in cooked meats during slow cooling cycles and in Sous Vide processed meats.