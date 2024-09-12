Chickpeas in focus: Combining dairy and plant-based proteins for hybrid applications
12 Sep 2024 --- With vegetarians and flexitarians looking for ways to optimize their protein intake, innovation to make the macronutrient accessible, nutritious and enjoyable is fiercely advancing.
Food Ingredients First sits down with Karina Munch Simonsen, key account and sales manager at the foodtech company ChickP, as she unpacks the company’s chickpea-derived protein portfolio, including the IP-protected 90% pure chickpea protein isolate and key consumer trends.
ChickP has been combining dairy and chickpea protein to develop hybrids “as close as possible to dairy” in terms of color, flavor and texture. Simonsen says these hybrids are “highly sustainable” and are gradually gaining consumer acceptance.
“Our R&D team has developed various hybrid applications to create proof concepts for our customers to ensure their end product is the perfect choice.”
“In November last year, we introduced some samples of our hybrid products, with a half-and-half inclusion rate with the chickpea protein and dairy, to some leading dairy companies in Europe, and they couldn’t believe that there was a blend of a plant-based protein inside. That’s an example of how chickpeas can be incorporated into hybrid products.”
Clean labels, taste and texture
ChickP’s two protein isolates — S930 and G910 — support performance for athletes as they are free from common allergens like soy and lactose. Simonsen notes that incorporating these into products can help sports nutrition companies keep their ingredients list short and clean, which many industry experts have highlighted makes products more “attractive and trustworthy” to consumers.
“ChickP proteins have all the essential amino acids with high absorption and can assist companies who wish to develop a high-protein, nutritious product. Our protein is free from common allergens and non-GMO. It appeals to companies who want to develop a clean label for sports nutrition. This functionality in our protein line supports customers with a wide range of sports nutrition products,” shares Simonsen.
Taste and texture remain cornerstones of protein innovation, as appearance sets initial consumer expectations. Simonsen notes that protein sources other than chickpeas are increasingly in demand but can be “less appealing” in look and feel.
“Soy and peas are excellent protein sources but can be less appealing in color, taste or texture. But chickpea protein is the suitable solution if you want a dairy-like product with the same mouthfeel, taste and color.”
“When it comes to dairy alternatives, you want to have something white and dairy-like and functional. For example, the S930 has excellent emulsifiers and provides a uniform texture for yogurt or cheese analogs.”
Growing chickpeas sustainably
Academic research predicts that it will be impossible for a population of 10 billion people — a figure expected around 2050 — to maintain the protein intake of current typical diets in North America and Europe in compliance with the UN sustainability and climate targets.
As the protein segment diversifies, sustainability concerns persist. ChickP says it balances environmental costs and nutritional content in multiple ways.
“Our chickpeas are sourced from fields very close to our manufacturing site. That has a minimal environmental impact. Chickpeas are a sustainable crop as it enriches the soil with nitrogen. It doesn’t require a lot of water and can grow in a semi-desert climate. The process does not use fertilizers or pesticides, which makes it a healthy farm practice.”
“We ensure that our protein begins with an environmentally friendly foundation. Our production process, which carries an IP patent, is to maximize the nutritional content of chickpeas while minimizing waste and energy.”
ChickP’s is strengthening R&D efforts to improve existing protein solutions and develop new extensions of its chickpea protein. The company plans to exhibit samples at Fi Europe 2024 in Frankfurt this November.
“We will launch some new plant-based proteins, all produced using the IP-patent process. We will continue to serve our customers with healthy, nutritious products for new applications,” Simonsen concludes.
By Anvisha Manral