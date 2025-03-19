Rethinking colors: Regulatory shake-ups spur industry innovation for natural, stable and lasting hues
With a growing consumer appetite for memorable eating and drinking experiences that meet emotional expectations, color innovation has become a strong component of product development.
Natural color solutions, in particular, are gaining traction as consumers prioritize clean labels and sustainable solutions. Consequently, F&B manufacturers are pushing the boundaries of what colors can achieve while addressing regulatory shake-ups and technical challenges concerning shelf life and stability.
Food Ingredients First speaks with leading companies in the color space, including GNT, dsm-firmenich, Givaudan, and Kalsec, to zoom in on the key drivers of innovation in an industry, which researchers say is the “most important product-intrinsic sensory cue” in setting consumer perceptions of flavor.
Leveraging fermentation and biotech for pigments
As demand picks up for natural color sources, F&B players are turning to techniques such as fermentation to deliver vibrance and clean labels. Sandro Sato Tomita, global head of Colors at dsm-firmenich, emphasizes solutions that require less land to produce.
“It’s a cliché, but there really is no Planet B — it’s critical that we don’t deplete our natural resources unnecessarily. And for us, that means taking solutions already well-known in the market, such as β-carotene, apocarotenal, lycopene, lutein, and canthaxanthin, and finding ways to use them more effectively.”
“We have invested in techniques such as fermentation, a natural process well-known to consumers in everything from beer to kimchi, that allows us to produce naturally sourced carotenoids in a wide spectrum of shades. This gives us the best of both worlds: carotenoids that are available year-round and highly consistent while also helping make the most of our natural resources.”
Tomita reveals that the company is channeling its experience to explore the possibility of creating other nature-derived colors, such as betalains, with precision fermentation.
“These are naturally found in vegetables like beetroot, but creating them through fermentation means we can ensure consistency all year round while using less land than traditional extraction methods,” he explains.
The process’ environmental benefits stand out: It “lowers the carbon footprint of colors by 80%,” which makes them appealing to conscious consumers.
Tomita says that fermentation also improves traceability. “The supply chains for every ingredient are simple and minimal, so for every batch, we are only ever a couple of stages removed from the original source.”
Similarly, Givaudan is leveraging biotechnology applications in color innovation to get novel pigments.
“Our Endure Red Beet, a beetroot red extract with enhanced thermal stability for baked goods, as well as a pretty indigo blue, is developed under our Michroma technology, which is a micronized form of an anthocyanin to be used in fatty bases,” explains Catalina Ospina, technical marketing specialist at Givaudan Sense Colour.
Stability and shelf life challenges
Natural pigments are highly appealing, but some inherent characteristics might challenge shelf-life and stability, which are crucial for product performance in F&B, according to Ospina.
Dieuwertje Raaijmakers, marketing communications specialist at GNT Group, mentions that people may perceive natural, plant-based colors as less stable.
“To prove that’s not the case, we have various ways of testing stability, including accelerated light and heating methods.”
She explains how this plays out: “For new product developments, we like first to verify the stability of the uncolored base to see if there are any changes in its appearance over the shelf life. It often turns out that there are changes in the base, which can create a false impression that there has been a change in the color performance.”
If the tests show a genuine color change, GNT will advise manufacturers to optimize recipes.
Dr. Simran Kaur, lead scientist, Color Innovation at Kalsec, notes that oxidation, heat sensitivity, and pH compatibility can make maintaining color stability tricky.
“Our Aquaresin line transforms oil-soluble pigments into water-dispersible forms, while Durabrite technology helps prevent oxidation and color degradation. Kalsec has developed and patented natural pigment solutions to replace Yellow 5, that can effectively color pickled vegetables and brine with enhanced stability.”
The company analyzes factors like temperature, packaging, and ingredient interaction, which can support color performance throughout shelf life.
Tomita highlights that achieving color stability can be particularly daunting in low-pH beverages, where high light exposure and contact with oxygen can disturb sensitive ingredients.
“Add to this the fact that natural colors are genetically programmed to fade over time, and you have a perfect storm.”
He says dsm-firmenich has conducted research to deliver solutions across formats that won’t stain, fade, shift, or drift and can be emulsified and encapsulated in everything from cakes to gummies and energy drinks.
“We developed a method to precisely cut the microcrystalline structures in β-carotenes. Imagine a diamond — the cut impacts the spectrum of colors you can see, and we applied the same theory to these ingredients, finding a way to leverage their natural properties to bring out different shades of yellow, orange, and red.”
“There is always more that can be achieved, however. We’re developing the next generation of carotenoids that offer superior stability under acidic conditions and an intense orange hue. We are also expanding our fermentation capabilities to deliver a broader spectrum of reds, oranges, yellows, and pinks and purples.”
Emotional appeal and “Instagrammability”
From a sensory standpoint, color is the first communicator regarding F&B. And in a world where much of consumers’ lives are online, industry experts agree that bright hues can help amp up “Instagrammability.”
“There are no one-size-fits-all solutions for color, but eye-catching shades and schemes can be hugely effective. Bright colors attract attention, help add Instagrammability, and they can also create a perception that the flavors are sweeter or more intense,” reveals Raaijmakers.
The Exberry color supplier is exploring how brands can use different palettes to emphasize eco-friendliness.
“That can mean using earthy colors to evoke the natural world, but it’s also possible to use a kaleidoscopic spectrum, including bold greens, pinks, reds, yellows, oranges, and blues. Examples could include bright pink dragon fruit raspberry lemonade, fruity ice cream with neon coatings, or plant-based yogurt with colorful inclusions,” Raaijmakers adds.
Tomita reveals that the emotional connection is often stronger with natural colors, which can be observed in regional preferences for specific colors in beverages.
“In the US and Europe, we see high demand for the vibrancy of ingredients like acai and dragon fruit, as well as the pale green of matcha. In Latin America, colors inspired by ingredients like mango and passion fruit are popular. And in Japan, many products are inspired by the citrus yellow of the lemon and the soft pink of the iconic Sakura.”
Tomita adds that there is a generational aspect to consumers’ expectations with color.
“Younger people, particularly Gen Z and Millennials, often believe the more ‘Instagrammable’ their food or drink, the better, making naturally vivid beverages a strong purchase driver.”
All eyes on regulatory
As the natural color sector negotiates shifting regulations, such as the FDA ban on Red No 3. food dye in the US, manufacturers are compelled to walk the tightrope between legal compliance and consumer acceptance.
Raaijmakers notes that GNT’s non-GMO Exberry portfolio can be used in most countries.
“That tends to mean that when there is a regulatory development — such as the Red 3 ban in the US — we’re well placed to provide manufacturers with a suitable replacement.”
“There are some limitations in certain countries that we hope will change. In the US, for example, the FDA has approved spirulina-based colors in most food and drink applications, but there are still some exceptions, most notably in baked goods. That makes it more challenging for bakery manufacturers who operate in the US to move away from artificial blues and greens.”
The experts agree that consistent monitoring of developments in food law and labeling and technical expertise is key to remaining compliant across regions.
Labeling regulations have spotlighted health claims for dsm-firmenich, which is exploring opportunities to combine the visual appeal of color with health benefits.
“There are many perceived health benefits of natural colors — lycopene, for example, is known to be a powerful antioxidant. Turmeric's bright yellow-orange hue is well-known for its anti-inflammatory properties, and β-carotenes are a source of Vitamin A, which is beneficial for eye health, skin health and immunity,” Tomita shares.
But while these ingredients might aid health benefits, he tells us that certain requirements must be met before they can truly be considered functional and labeled.
“For example, there must be a high enough concentration of these functional ingredients within a serving to deliver health benefits,” adds Tomita.
He cites dsm-firmenich’s Quali-Carotene, which can create yellow and orange tones, enabling manufacturers to promote the benefits of β-carotenes where legally possible.
Beyond artificial hues
Looking ahead, Kalsec’s Kaur predicts that food laws, strong signs of departure from artificial additives, will have a “ripple effect” on the color sector.
“This shift will drive demand for natural colors, but it also presents cost challenges due to the complexities of sourcing, extraction, and stabilization.”
For Tomita, this demand can further translate into transparency becoming non-negotiable and dual-function colors that support on-pack health claims enjoying popularity as public awareness of ingredients grows.
“Expect to see even greater focus on minimizing the use of artificial colors, particularly in regions that have been less affected by bans to date, and a corresponding increase in the development of new, nature-derived color solutions,” he concludes.