Capri Sun urges European Commission to revoke plastic straw ban for juice pouches amid backlash
04 Sep 2024 --- Capri Sun Group is trying to bring back the recyclable plastic straws used in its juice products through a petition to the European Commission (EC) Directorate-General for Environment. The move has sparked outrage among environmentalists.
“With this initiative, we want to create a balance between the functionality of the drinking straw that our consumers expect and our sustainability efforts in the packaging sector for optimal recycling of the drinking bag,” a company spokesperson tells Packaging Insights.
“We are not against the EU directive on single-use plastic. We would just like to point out in our individual case that a paper straw is not an optimal solution for the recyclability of our drinking pouch; on the other hand, the recyclable plastic straw could be disposed of together with the pouch in the same recycling (PP stream).”
Through this initiative, the beverage manufacturer is calling for the reintroduction of plastic straws so that both the pouch and the straw can be recycled together.
“This way, you can dispose of both easily, without the paper straw polluting the recycling process,” notes the petition, which aims for 1 million signatures and had 5535 signatories at the time of publication.
Targeting recyclability
Capri Sun stated in the petition that its previous pouch was made of multiple materials and could not be recycled. It consisted of laminated layers of aluminum, polyethylene (PE) and polyethylene terephthalate (PET).
mono-PP drinks pouch that aims to reduce CO2 emissions by 25% compared to its previous design.In March, the company launched a recyclable,
Meanwhile, the spokesperson highlights that many customers prefer plastic straws because they are easier to use.
“With the new Capri-Sun drinking pouch made of recyclable monomaterial (PP), a drinking straw made of the same PP material would make recycling much easier. Now, the paper straw has to be disposed of separately, which is not always practicable or contaminates plastic recycling if disposed of incorrectly.”
Additionally, the recyclable Capri-Sun drinking pouch with plastic straw requires “five times less plastic and causes 33% less CO2 emissions compared to a (r)PET bottle.” This makes the Capri-Sun drinking pouch much more sustainable than many other packaging formats in the beverage industry, they add.
Limited alternatives
In 2021, the EC forbade the use of certain single-use plastics, including straws, in a bid to “promote the transition to a circular economy with innovative and sustainable business models, products and materials.”
However, the spokesperson believes that due to the EU directive on single-use plastic, a return to drinking straws made from recyclable monomaterial (PP) is “currently not possible in Europe.”
“The directive does not differentiate between options for takeaway consumption in fast food restaurants, where no straw is required, and beverages for on-the-go consumption, which cannot be consumed without a straw. In addition, the directive currently only allows very limited alternatives to paper straws, which are not applicable in our specific case.”
The EU will review the Single-Use Plastics Directive again in 2027 and assess its effectiveness.
“It is to be expected that various associations will use this to demonstrate that the desired result for certain packaging is difficult to achieve.”
The company plans to submit the signatures collected from the petition along with other documents to the EU to make its position clear.
Environmentalists react
Capri Sun’s petition to bring back plastic straws in its packaging has come under fire from environmentalists who deem the move as “misleading” and contributing to the promotion of “toxic” plastics made from fossil fuels.
A Plastic Planet and the Plastic Health Council, expressed disappointment with the move and said it attempts to reverse the EC’s progress in managing single-use plastic.
“We understand the concerns raised by environmental groups regarding our petition and are prepared to communicate transparently about our intentions and our ongoing efforts in making our packaging more sustainable,” the Capri Sun spokesperson remarks.
The company supports the EC’s 2021 ban on single-use plastic and therefore “replaced the plastic drinking straw with a more environmentally friendly paper alternative.”
“However, the paper straw led to numerous complaints from consumers about its user-friendliness. We have then worked continuously over the last few years to improve the quality of our paper straw. In doing so, we have always strived to find a solution that both protects the environment and ensures consumer satisfaction.”
Earlier this year, the company enhanced its paper straw strength by launching FSC-certified paper straws, which it claims have a 36% increase in bending force resistance, an 18% enhancement in compression force endurance and an improved vertical compression resistance by 42%.
Paper straw “no longer an optimal solution”
The spokesperson flags that a paper straw is no longer an optimal solution for the recyclability of the company’s drinking bag after the switch to monomaterial.
In the petition, the company acknowledges that the switch to paper straws in 2021 hasn’t been ideal for consumers as it is “less functional.”
“The top 3 complaints are “handling,” i.e. more difficult piercing, “paper taste” and softening of the straw when it is in the drink,” the spokesperson adds.
“Other challenges include the diluting of the paper straw that poses a choking hazard to small children as well as the aforementioned recycling problems where the paper straw is polluting the plastic recycling stream.”
Pollution concerns
Regarding marine pollution from plastic straws, the spokesperson shines a light on a 2018 report in National Geographic, which concludes that drinking straws only make up a “very small proportion of around 0.02% of plastic in the sea.”
“Most of these (78%) are loose straws, such as those used in the hospitality industry, and not straws attached to beverage pouches. Proper disposal and recycling of plastic straws can further improve overall sustainability efforts.”
Capri-Sun plans to manage plastic waste responsibly working toward a circular economy where plastic is being reused.
“Our focus will be on reducing environmental impact through innovation and recycling initiatives, ensuring that we contribute positively to the environment regardless of regulatory changes.”
