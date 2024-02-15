Canadian government backs Renaissance BioScience’s plant-based off-flavor tackling yeast tech
15 Feb 2024 --- A yeast-based solution that “neutralizes” off-flavor-causing compounds in plant-based proteins and flours is being developed by Renaissance BioScience which recently received investment from the Canadian government as part of a strategy to propel plant-based food innovation in the country.
The cash injection came from the Canadian Food Innovation Network (CFIN).
The non-GMO yeast technology is expected to help plant-based formulators meet the clean label and taste demands of consumers as improving the taste and texture of plant-based products is a crucial challenge facing plant-based innovators and consumers expect more sophisticated versions as the plant-based space evolves.
“The undesirable flavors and off-aromas of plant-based flours and proteins are caused by some of the biomolecules making up the bean matrix and compounds produced from natural reactions that occur during processing,” John Husnik, PhD, CSO and Office of the CEO, Renaissance BioScience tells Food Ingredients First.
“Market class, cultivar and environmental factors can influence the extent and variety of these aromas and flavors.”
Renaissance’s yeast technology is being devised to reduce or eliminate these compounds through natural fermentation and marketed as a means to tackle the flavor challenge of “unpleasant flavors and odors” in plant-based flours and protein.
To further propel the commercialization of this innovative technology, the Government of Canada’s International Trade Commissioner Service has included Renaissance in its 2024 Food Technologies Canadian Technology Accelerator program.
According to Husnik, the move will help the company’s yeast platform technology to “contribute to Canada’s growing role as a global leader in plant-based foods and sustainable protein innovation.”
Targeting vegetal off-aromas
The Canada-based bioengineering firm has identified naturally occurring yeast enzymes that may convert aldehydes responsible for vegetal off-aromas into other compounds with higher odor thresholds. Doing so will enhance the sensory attributes of plant-based foods.
“Our yeast will be optimized to naturally express these enzymes during the fermentation of plant-based flours,” Husnik tells us.
“Renaissance’s technology uses classical yeast breeding and other non-GMO techniques to augment natural yeast metabolic processes.”
The team’s scientists aim to develop yeast strains for various applications to formulate proteins, flavors, enzymes and biofuels using the method.
Propelling proteins
Industry experts say plant-based options are currently falling short of consumers’ expectations. Consumers now want a certain level of refinement from such foods after the initial wave of alternative NPD, which witnessed a host of plant-based products hit retail shelves globally.
“Plant-based protein products offer certain health and sustainability benefits versus traditional animal-based proteins. However, the challenge of unpleasant flavors and odors hinders product diversification and widespread consumer acceptance,” says the company.
According to a Protein Industries Canada’s 2023 Global Market Forecast study, 44% of consumers wish for a wider variety of plant-based products and 58% reduced their consumption of plant-based protein due to “unappealing taste and texture,” a flavor challenge the bioengineering innovator aims to tackle.
This is especially relevant when consumers increasingly prioritize protein as a critical ingredient in their diets. For instance, 42% of consumers globally picked protein as the most essential ingredient, based on Innova Market Insights’ Top Ten Trends for 2024.
Non-GMO market appeal
The use of genetically modified organisms (GMOs) remains a cause of debate in the F&B industry. While some countries use GMO cultivation for food security, others are innovating non-GMO products to maintain a clean and potentially simplified label.
“We understand that biological solutions can be created with or without the need for GMO approaches. If it is possible to create a novel solution using traditional non-GMO methods, that would always be our first option, even though it may take longer to make the final yeast-based technology,” asserts Husnik.
“Concerning food formulations, many companies wishing to use plant-based proteins in their products may prefer not to use GMO ingredients as part of their philosophy of using natural, minimally processed options, when available.”
He further points out that having a non-GMO, clean label biological solution would have the added benefit of broad market appeal while also emphasizing transparency and natural appeal.
"Once commercialized, our yeast technology could allow manufacturers to produce a product that is clean label and appealing in taste and aroma.
Integration into real-world F&B
Collaboration with food ingredient companies ensures the yeast’s efficiency and seamless integration into real-world food manufacturing processes, notes Husnik.
“We anticipate strong interest from global plant-based product makers seeking our non-GMO technology to enhance consumer acceptance of their offerings.”
“Neutralizing the undesirable flavors and aromas of plant-based ingredients will allow considerable diversification of the food products in which they can be used. The growth of plant-based foods and beverages will continue this year and for the foreseeable future,” he concludes.
In the future, the company aims to enhance plant-based protein products’ nutritional profile by eliminating antinutritional factors.
