Ingredion launches first gelling functional native, clean label starch in North America
07 Feb 2024 --- Ingredion Incorporated is launching a new product called Novation Indulge 2940 starch in North America.
Novation Indulge 2940 is a type of corn starch that’s non-GMO and designed to give dairy and non-dairy products a special texture. This starch is coming soon to all regions. It’s part of their ongoing work to create more natural ingredients that consumers can recognize and feel good about.
“Consumers increasingly expect all of the products they buy to have a great texture and flavor, but at the same time to be made with ingredients they recognize and feel good about,” says Jinat Mansuri, technical service manager US and Canada.
“With Novation Indulge 2940 functional native starch, food brands can formulate popular products – such as yogurts, puddings and desserts that satisfy both the increasing demand for clean labels and the growing better for you foods desire from consumers, and all with an indulgent and appealing texture.”
Trends on food labeling
Many buyers want to understand the ingredients listed on labels. According to the company, people prefer seeing “corn starch" on a label compared to other additives like gelatin or carrageenan.
At the International Food and Drink Event Manufacturing show in London last year, industry experts discussed the importance of official certification and label, noting that consumers, especially Gen Z, are savvy about ingredients and are increasingly concerned about environmental and social impacts when making purchasing decisions.
The National Bioengineered Food Disclosure Standard in the US enhanced transparency in the food system by providing guidelines for disclosing ingredients. It ensures clear and consistent labeling for consumers, allowing them to easily understand the ingredients in their food.
Nick Ferraro, global senior strategic marketing manager of Clean & Simple Ingredients at Ingredion, told Food Ingredients First in a previous interview that this starch is the first non-GMO corn starch in the global food and beverage market that provides these unique gelling textures while maintaining a clean and potentially simplified label.
Novation Indulge 2940 starch is also claimed to benefit food brands. The minimally processed starch is part of Ingredion’s clean label product lineup, offering innovative texture and natural claim enablement. With the ingredient’s reliable supply and local reach, the innovation can help stabilize costs and potential improved cost-in-use.
Edited by Sichong Wang