China expands GMO cultivation for food security, approving new varieties of soybeans and corns
26 Jan 2024 --- China has expanded its foray into genetically modified (GM) crops in a move to enhance food security. The Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs (MOA) recently approved the domestic production of a new batch of genetically modified organisms (GMOs), indicating a strategic shift toward self-reliance in food production and a reduction in import dependency.
According to the 2023 Agricultural Genetically Modified Organisms Safety Certificate Approval List from MOA, China has authorized six additional varieties of genetically modified corn: two soybeans, one cotton, and two gene-edited soybean varieties for domestic production. This approval broadens the spectrum of GMO crops available for cultivation within the country.
The planting zones for some of the varieties were indicated to be expanded from “ecologically suitable” areas to the whole country, according to an official notice from MOA’s website. Where previously, certain corn varieties were confined to either Northern or Southern producing areas, the new directive is looking for the possibility of nationwide cultivation.
Xiaogang Deng, deputy minister of MOA, speaks on this issue during a press conference this week, emphasizing: “The seed industry has achieved satisfying results at the initial stage, and the pilot project of industrial application of genetically modified corn and soybeans has been successfully completed.”
Enhancing food security
As the second-largest corn producer globally, China has been gradually embracing the cultivation of GMO crops. The country issued licenses to 26 companies for breeding and selling GM corn and soybean seeds domestically last month.
The nation’s push for higher domestic crop yields is to enhance the country’s food security. China’s strategy is to improve local production capabilities to ensure a stable, self-sufficient food supply and reduce dependence on soybean and grain imports, which currently amount to nearly 100 million tons annually.
Wenbo Pan, head of the department of crop production at MOA, sheds further light on these developments in a press conference from the State Council Information Office, reflecting on the 2021 launch of a pilot project for the industrialization of genetically modified corn and soybeans.
According to him, in the last year, this pilot expanded to encompass 20 counties across five provinces and regions – Hebei, Inner Mongolia, Jilin, Sichuan, and Yunnan – with seed production organized in Gansu.
“At the moment, it is still important to note that the actual planting areas for the genetically modified corn and soybeans must adhere to the arrangements set forth in the national biological breeding industrialization,” says Pan.
“The encouraging results of the pilot will be studied. And in the next step, the application scope can be expanded in a standardized manner as required.”
More and more developing regions worldwide are encouraged to enhance food security through the utilization of soybeans, recognized for their climate-smart features and rich micronutrient content. Soybeans serve a dual purpose as both a valuable source of livestock feed and a cash crop, contributing to the improvement of nutrition security.
Global perspectives on GMOs
China has remained to be the world’s largest importer of soybeans and corn. The GM varieties the country elects to grow have the potential to influence planting decisions and regional agricultural markets.
Also, in the Asian market, Thailand updated food regulations to require food firms to disclose GMO substances on labels. The country aims to provide consumers with essential information for informed purchasing decisions while avoiding an anti-GMO sentiment by implementing rules to prevent excessive labeling against modified food.
Meanwhile, the European Commission was considering advancing plans for New Genomic Techniques (NGT) through new draft legislation last year, potentially bypassing existing GMO rules. EU authorities are hoping to see a relaxation of GM restrictions as a way of fighting climate change and its impact on some crops, but this poses some concern within the food industry.
Governments are not only adjusting laws and regulations but also implementing educational initiatives to inform consumers. The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has introduced the “Feed Your Mind” initiative to enhance consumers’ understanding of GMOs. In collaboration with the US Environmental Protection Agency and the US Department of Agriculture, the initiative aims to emphasize the scientific aspects behind GMO production.
