Beyond The Headlines: Cargill expands postbiotic distribution, Redefine Meat’s European retail debut
05 Jul 2024 --- This week in industry news, Cargill entered a distribution deal for its postbiotic EpiCor, and the European Food Safety Authority (EFSA) appointed 180 experts for its scientific panel. Meanwhile, Brenntag expanded its presence in Colorado, US, and Redefine Meat animal-free products entered European supermarkets.
Business highlights
German ingredient and chemicals distributor Brenntag acquired the assets and operations of Industrial Chemicals Corporation in Denver, Colorado in the US to expand its regional presence and better serve the region. The move strengthens its strategically important last mile service operations capabilities in North America, specifically in Colorado. With the acquisition, Brenntag plans to increase its service levels and cost efficiency for customers while providing supply partners with greater access to the local market.
Brenntag Specialties Nutrition signed an exclusive distribution agreement with Cargill for its postbiotic EpiCor, an ingredient derived from the proprietary fermentation of baker’s yeast (Saccharomyces cerevisiae). EpiCor is a preparation of inanimate microorganisms and components that may support immune and gut health functions. The agreement covers most parts of Europe including UK, Ireland, Italy, Spain, Portugal, France, BeNeLux, the DACH region, CEE including Baltics and Ukraine, Norway, Sweden, Denmark, Finland and Iceland.
Japan-based equipment manufacturer Yanmar joined forces with Faeger, which collaborates with farmers to generate carbon credits, to work toward reducing methane emissions from rice paddies in the Philippines. The companies will use the water management method known as Alternate Wetting and Drying (AWD) for the purpose. Rice paddies in the country are typically continuously flooded, which promotes the activity of methane-producing bacteria in the soil. AWD involves periodically drying them and supplying oxygen to the soil, to inhibit the activity of these bacteria, leading to reduced methane emissions.
Launches and innovation
Dutch alt-meat company Redefine Meat unveiled of its Redefine Flank Steak in European supermarkets. The product is being sold in the UK via Ocado and in Switzerland via Coop. This will follow in the Netherlands soon via Jumbo, Albert Heijn and Crisp. More countries, including Germany and Italy, are also set to adopt it. The move follows the success of Redefine Flank within foodservice outlets, in more than nine countries.
Global sustainability certification bodies, FoodChain ID and ReSeed launched a ReSeed Soil Carbon Methodology for carbon market initiatives that reward farmers for maintaining soil organic carbon built through sustainable farming practices. The method also recognizes farmer for removing and storing additional carbon dioxide emissions by soils. The methodology also makes voluntary carbon markets accessible for vulnerable and small farmers to scale agriculture climate initiatives worldwide. Both the bodies incentivize, measure and verify the progress of carbon sequestration and storage through regenerative agriculture practices.
Regulatory updates
The European Food Safety Authority (EFSA) recruited 180 leading experts and scientists to its scientific panels for a five-year term. EU member states are significant contributors to EFSA’s scientific expertise, with 38% of incoming experts affiliated with government or public research institutes and 12% coming from national risk assessment bodies. EFSA’s experts provide independent scientific advice to protect EU consumers, animals and the environment.
Spanish life sciences company Bioiberica obtained the self-determined GRAS status for Collavant n2 native type II collagen ingredient. The accreditation unlocks opportunities for brands to harness the ingredient’s joint health benefits to enrich conventional F&B for the US market, such as functional product innovation in collagen gummies, ready-to-drink shakes and snack bars, among other applications. The product has a low daily dose of 40mg and neutral sensory properties.
Research highlights
A study by the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign, US, examined aquaponics wastewater as a growth medium for lettuce in a hydroponic system. Aquaponics is a farming system that couples aquaculture with hydroponics and nutrient-rich aquaculture water is fed to hydroponically grown plants. The researchers highlighted the need to identify alternative nutrient sources to increase the circularity of global food-production systems as well as decrease the reliance on chemical fertilizers derived from fossil fuels. The USDA National Institute of Food and Agriculture partially funded the study.
Other highlights
Lineage, the world’s largest global temperature-controlled warehouse Real Estate Investment Trust, announced the launch of the Food Chain Innovation Challenge to invite students and start-ups to develop and pitch solutions aimed at tackling food waste, particularly postharvest losses. The challenge will be held in London, UK, Amsterdam, the Netherlands and San Francisco, US in November. Participants will focus innovation on four key areas: reducing food waste, innovative food preservation techniques, access to nutritious food and data-driven insights and analytics.
By Insha Naureen