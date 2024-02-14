Biofach 2024 live: Agrana uncovers rice-based creamy and savory concepts for organic applications
14 Feb 2024 --- On the first day of the Biofach 2024 trade show in Nuremberg, Germany, we catch up with Michael Wieland, regional innovation manager for Europe at Agrana, who explores the company’s latest innovations in vegan organic ice creams. A challenge for the firm is how to achieve the right texture that mimics conventional ice cream and helps formulators enhance consumer acceptance.
“We want to mimic a milk soft ice cream, so that you have the same texture and behavior on your tongue. Our ice cream is rice-based and melts like standard milk ice cream, so it’s nice to eat,” he tells Food Ingredients First.
“We have six different ice creams, including our milk ice cream with berry mix and a vegan sorbet made from only fruit such as the raspberry pomegranate ice cream.”
Baobab benefits
Another innovation, the 100% vegan baobab sorbet, is formulated using the baobab fruit (Adansonia digitata) — found widely in the forests and savannas of sub-Saharan Africa — that has a sour and slightly sweet taste and a high Vitamin C (288.9 mg/100 g), high fiber (56.62 g/100 g) and protein content (2.42 g/100 g) as per studies.
Apart from its nutritional content, the fruit also confers texture benefits to Agrana’s sorbet. “The baobab is responsible for a very nice creaminess. We buy it as a powder from Africa,” Wieland tells us.
The company’s organic range extends from fruit preparations for the dairy, bakery product and ice cream industries to starch products, infant formulas and sugar products for both local producers and large international players in the food processing industry.
Ice cream and yogurt alternatives
Agrana’s innovative vegan soft ice based on rice has been further developed for Biofach in the form of two new organic taste options: blackcurrant and blueberry as well as mango. Marketed as an “all-in” solution for the catering sector, it provides soft, creamy texture and low-sugar and has a high-fiber content.
Wieland also tells us about the company’s creamy oat ice cream, which is “100% organic,” with its base formulated by Agrana. It comes in a salted caramel swirl variety along with sorbets with dragon fruit or mango-passion fruit. Ginger-lemon or shoots can be used in yogurts, immunity boosters and healthy snacks.
The ingredient supplier’s range of “healthy yogurt menu” has the taste and texture of custard and comes in the blackcurrant, blackcurrant lemon, mango passion and ginger lemon variant. It is formulated using a blend of oats and fruits and looks like jam.
Consistency in luxury foods
Agrana also manufactures organic starch for use in organic products in the food and luxury food sectors, such as snacks or bakery goods, where it ensures the right consistency.
“We produce organic starches based on corn, wheat and potato. And at the fair, we are showing some ingredients for the bakery sector. All our products are gluten-free and can be used for gluten-free bakery,” says Andrea Hochstöger, product management at Agrana Starch.
“We are also working on a replacement of methyl cellulose. It is made of starch and fiber,” she reveals. The alternative is yet to be launched in the market and is expected to find applications in plant-based products, mainly vegan meatballs or burger patties.
At the event, visitors can taste vegetarian snacks such as cheese pretzels and spinach-feta pastries based on the company’s range of organic starches.
The company is now looking to expand its starch portfolio in the direction of “functional starches.”
Healthifying savory
Primarily known for its fruit applications, Agrana has also been producing savory products for a while, says Wieland.
“We have a bell pepper lentil spread with sprouts and beetroot ginger spread with sprouts to show people we are also active in the savory side.”
The company is also exhibiting its range of business dairy food preparations that are ready to use, such as oats yogurt with mango and passion.
“It’s ready to use and needs to be filled and capped by customers,” he concludes.
Agrana received official validation from the Science Based Targets Initiative helping the company align its climate goals for fruit, starch and sugar with the Paris Agreement last year.
By Insha Naureen, with live reporting from Benjamin Ferrer at Biofach 2024