Fiber-forward concepts rise amid preference for improving gut, immunity & cognitive health
14 Feb 2024 --- Fiber-fortified claims continually appear in “non-traditional” food applications. According to analysis from Innova Market Insights, new upcycled sources of fiber, soluble fiber, gut health for babies, prebiotic functionality and convenient health are several areas to watch regarding upcoming and emerging fiber trends.
Some areas showing strong growth in fiber are soft drinks, confectionery and meat substitutes. According to Vanessa Bailey, global strategic manager of nutrition, health & wellness at Ingredion, “This is very supportive of the ‘permissible indulgence’ trend — consumers still want food and beverages that taste good, but they want to consume them with less guilt.
For Douglas Lim, head of North America Business at Samyang Corporation, dietary fiber intake is receiving continuous attention from health-conscious consumers, as it is related to intestinal health, immune system enhancement and emotional well-being.
“While the supplement market for fiber fortification has traditionally driven market growth, the future trend is expected to shift toward incorporating fiber fortification into everyday F&B products to meet the needs of consumers,” he explains.
Lim also cites research from Innova Market Insights, which suggests that 2 out of 4 global consumers show “significant interest” in whether the products include dietary fiber and “1 out of every 20 newly launched products with dietary fiber claims.”
He also states that fiber has a wide range of applications beyond the nutritional aspect of fiber fortification. “They will extensively be applied to supplement bulking and texture in sugar reduction products following the global trend.”
Julie Impérato, marketing manager for ingredients at Nexira, underscores that the use and the claim of fiber is rising. “Claims around fibers and prebiotics are getting more sophisticated and liked with health benefits such as immunity. We also see other health benefits linked to fiber or prebiotic enrichment.” She tells us that Nexira is on track to launch products in this category.
Addressing the fiber gap
Meanwhile, Iva François, global market manager for fiber at Roquette, says the focus on fiber has grown exponentially in recent years, given the global fiber gap.
“Manufacturers are proactively supporting the fiber drive, with significant investment in new fiber-focused innovations expected over the coming years. The global soluble dietary fiber market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.2% between 2024 and 2030.”
“Over the next 12 months, we expect to see more manufacturers joining the fiber brigade and reformulating their products accordingly,” François continues. “Applications will likely become more diverse and creative to gain or maintain a competitive edge. We may also see manufacturers keen to cater to differing appetites — from novices who need a nudge in the right direction to fiber addicts who are always looking for more.
Optimizing Nutri-Score
For Birgit Grünloh, product manager at Crespel & Deiters Group, Nutri-Score optimization is becoming increasingly important, with revised guidelines emphasizing fiber content.
“This shift is prompting manufacturers to look for ways to increase the fiber level in their products to achieve higher Nutri-Score ratings. Lower carb is also still a popular topic where fibers come into play.”
She adds that carbohydrate-based applications such as bakery, pasta and cereals are key areas for fiber inclusions. “These allow for the improved nutritional profile of traditional products that are typically low in beneficial nutrients while maintaining the anticipated sensory properties.”
“When it comes to new product development, we look to create declaration-friendly ingredients suitable for clean label products — another key consumer demand that can be met by fiber-rich ingredients without E-numbers.”
Roquette’s François says: “The introduction and evolution of the Nutri-Score system in Europe is expected to be an important driver for food reformulation as manufacturers seek to improve their nutritional rating by including fiber ingredients.”
She highlights that the sugar-reducing properties associated with added fiber are also key to its growing popularity in sweet categories, such as confectionery.
Acacia fiber spotlighted
Meanwhile, consumers still associate fibers with good digestive health and regular bowel movements, remarks Nexira’s Impérato.
As there is skepticism around health benefits and as 58% of consumers are concerned about effectiveness, Nexira has recently conducted a clinical study on this field. “Our acacia fiber Inavea has demonstrated its potency by significantly improving constipation for IBS. It was the first time acacia fiber demonstrated its benefit on transit modulation in adults,” Impérato explains.
In the fiber fortification space, Dr. Isabelle Jaouen, R&D director at Alland & Robert, agrees that acacia fiber is growing.
“Since December 2021, the approval of acacia gum as a dietary fiber by the FDA has strongly increased manufacturers interest in our flagship product, as it confirms once more the benefits of acacia fiber on human health. Also, the FDA decision has an impact beyond the US, as many countries apply US Food and Health Authority guidelines in their local markets.”
The company recently launched “Beyond Acacia” — a highly soluble gum with granularity that confers better hydration properties than a standard gum.
Transforming gut microbiota
Meanwhile, Samyang’s Lim flags that recent results published in several academic journals suggest a direct impact of gut health on brain health. “So, healthy lifestyle consumers pay attention to fiber, which can positively transform the gut microbiota.
Samyang’s Fiberest, a prebiotic that provides nutrients for beneficial gut bacteria, increases short-chain fatty acids (SCFAs) and lowers the pH level in the gut environment. “It inhibits the growth of harmful bacteria and makes a gut environment healthy,” notes Lim. “SCFAs serve as an energy source for colonic epithelial cells, enhancing barrier function and influencing immune cells, contributing to immune balance.”
Further, Roquette’s François points to emerging research suggesting that the human gut microbiota may provide a potential avenue to enhance cognition.” As demonstrated by epidemiological studies, nutrients recognized to support gut health, such as fiber, have been connected to brain health, including mental health, depression and anxiety.”
“Maintaining a healthy gut microbiota through good dietary choices, such as a fiber-rich and varied diet, may be an effective way to optimize cognitive function and promote an all-round happier and healthier body,” she outlines.
“Fiber’s role in maintaining health has gone from singular focus to systemic support — and its full potential, particularly in the ‘biotics’ space, is yet to be unlocked. And indeed, harnessed.”
What’s coming next?
According to Lim, various fiber ingredients have already been introduced, commercialized, and distributed in the market. “However, no optimized fiber ingredient meets the customer’s nutritional and functional requirements. Therefore, lots of research focused on finding the synergy effects of combining different dietary fiber ingredients in various applications.”
He adds that Samyang will study synergy effects and physicochemical benefits in the gut when combining two fiber ingredients, especially fructooligosaccharides and Fiberest-resistant dextrin.
“We are also conducting various studies on the synergy effects of combining high-molecular-weight dietary fibers (insoluble fibers) with low-molecular-weight dietary fibers (soluble fibers).”
Similarly, Roquette is continually looking for ways to optimize its existing technologies and adopt innovations to drive positive change. In 2023, the company partnered with PharmaBiome to use its proprietary technology, the NicheMap. This method allows the screening and formulation of innovative prebiotic solutions using novel soluble fibers developed by its R&D team. “The aim is to design and bring to market new nutritional ingredients targeting an optimal interaction with the gut microbiota to contribute to a healthy diet,” adds François.
“We are also exploring new ways to make our processes more sustainable, including reducing energy usage and cutting the carbon footprint of our operations and products, such as upcycling by-products from pea and potato side streams.”
Finally, Jaouen at Alland & Robert believes that the growing awareness about prebiotics and probiotics allows consumers to better understand how their bodies work and the importance of taking care of their digestive health. “In addition, consumers are increasingly linking their health with the planet’s health, and brands must provide more and more transparency about their climate-friendly and ethical commitments.”
By Elizabeth Green