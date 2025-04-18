Beyond The Headlines: Kraft Heinz debuts alt-dairy pudding, Cargill and dsm-firmenich’s stevia sweetener’s EU entry
This week in industry news, Kraft Heinz debuted an oat milk pudding to fulfill dairy substitute demands in the US. Cargill and dsm-firmenich joint venture Avansya rolled out its stevia sweetener in the EU. Meanwhile, Nestlé debuted its espresso concentrate in the UK, and Nigeria commenced construction of a US$538 million Special Agro-Industrial Processing Zone to tackle food insecurity.
Launches and innovation
Kraft Heinz launched the Jell-O Oat Milk Chocolate Pudding to foray into the plant-based desserts category. The vegan and lactose-free product will replicate the signature creamy texture and rich chocolate taste of Jell-O without milk, which is one of the most common food allergies among children in the US. Four in five parents are interested in dairy alternative versions of puddings, one of the most popular desserts in the US.
Cargill and dsm-firmenich joint venture Avansya launched its EverSweet stevia sweetener in the EU. The fermentation-derived sweetener offers an innovative, sustainable solution for sugar reduction. The ingredient applications include zero-calorie and zero-sugar peach-flavored iced tea and no-added-sugar fruity yogurt. EverSweet Avansya’s first product was commercialized in the US in 2019 and is currently sold in the US, Canada, and Mexico.
Nestlé launched its Nescafé Espresso Concentrated range in the UK, marking its debut in Europe. While the UK is traditionally a tea market, it now has more regular coffee drinkers (63%) than tea drinkers (59%), says Nestlé. The concentrate allows consumers to prepare a creamy iced latte or robust iced Americano or add it to lemonade or juice at home. It is available in three flavors: vanilla, caramel, and classic. The product has already been launched in the US, Japan, China, and Australia, with plans to expand globally across Asia, Latin America, and Europe.
UK-based sustainable superfood brand Aduna relaunched its functional Blends range in fully recycled tubs. The blends are formulated using organic plant-based ingredients like baobab, lion’s mane, schisandra, and moringa, and are nutritionist-formulated to support immunity, energy, gut health, focus, and skin. The products free from sweeteners, synthetic nutrients, or additives can be added to smoothies, water, juices, or breakfasts.
Business highlights
Nigeria’s Cross River State commenced the construction of a Special Agro-Industrial Processing Zone (SAPZ) to tackle food insecurity, enhance local production, and position the country as a food export leader. The move aims to leverage Cross River’s ports and research assets to boost global trade, reduce food imports, and tap the agro-industrialization of crops like cocoa and cassava. The African Development Bank Group has committed US$934 million to SAPZs in 11 African countries.
Food equipment manufacturer Coperion said it will showcase its food extruders for producing plant-based meat alternatives at the upcoming IFFA event in Germany from May 3–8. The solutions aim to enhance the quality and taste of meat substitutes while also improving efficiency in production processes. The extruders also speed up the process of recipe changes and modifications by changing the screw elements and the process configuration.
Packaging provider Berry Global announced it will exhibit its fish packaging solutions at the Seafood Expo Global/Seafood Processing Global exhibition in Spain, from May 6–8. The company’s seafood packaging systems comprise trays, sealing films, absorber and sealing machines. These offer benefits like extended shelf-life, enhanced hygiene, and reduced logistics and storage costs.