Beyond The Headlines: Cargill focuses on sustainable crop research, Improving poultry meat juiciness
12 Jul 2024 --- This week in industry news, Cargill addressed sustainability challenges in the agriculture supply chain through a research partnership. US-based Innophos launched a specialty phosphate blend to increase yield and juiciness in poultry products. Meanwhile, nutrition scientists confirmed the health benefits of high-quality plant oils over butter and the FAO focused on nutrient-rich and traditional crops like sorghum and millet for food security.
Research highlights
Cargill joined forces with the Forever Green Initiative, a research platform in the College of Food, Agricultural and Natural Resource Sciences at the University of Minnesota, US to study winter camelina and domesticated pennycress. The crops are typically grown as intermediate oilseed crops to provide soil cover and can address key sustainability challenges in agricultural supply chains including water quality, soil health and ecosystem improvements. The collaboration will focus on developing high-performing seed varieties and farming techniques adapted for the unique growing conditions of the Upper Midwest.
Nature Medicine examined blood fat profiles and confirmed the health benefits of replacing butter with high-quality plant oils. The research was conducted by Chalmers University of Technology, Sweden, the German Institute of Human Nutrition, Germany and several other universities and shows that it is possible to accurately measure diet-related fat changes in the blood and directly link them to the risk of developing cardiovascular disease and type 2 diabetes. The WHO highlights the importance of healthy diets in preventing chronic diseases, recommending the replacement of saturated fats with plant-based unsaturated fats to reduce cardiometabolic risk. However, the certainty of these guidelines is moderate due to limitations in existing studies.A study published in
Launches and innovation
US-based ingredient provider Innophos unveiled OptiBind specialty phosphate blend to help manufacturers increase yield in poultry, promote higher brine pickup (by 19% over sodium tripolyphosphate) and enhance cooking yield after storage. The ingredient also improves poultry products’ cost effectiveness, juiciness and flavor retention. Phosphates are critical in increasing moisture retention, both in the meat itself through brines and marinades and in any breadings or coatings.
Premium tea and coffee brand Grace Farms launched a range of sugar-free, easy-to-brew iced teas to fulfill consumers’ summer drink demands. The five refreshingly organic iced teas include caffeine-free herbal flavors like Hibiscus Orange, Spearmint Rose and Rooibos Chai and summer favorites like Classic Iced Tea and Ginger Peach. The iced teas cost US$14 per pouch, and the collection includes three naturally caffeine-free herbal teas, USDA organic, Fairtrade, Kosher, sugar-free, gluten-free and vegan.
Regulatory highlights
UK’s Food Standards Agency (FSA) extended the appointment of its Chair, Professor Susan Jebb, who previously indicated her intention to stand down. The decision came as the ministers in England, Wales and Northern Ireland asked her to stay on since there was insufficient time before the election to complete the process of ending her three-year term. Now, a temporary extension has been agreed to allow consideration by new ministers.
Other highlights
Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) joined forces with International Maize and Wheat Improvement Center (CIMMYT) to build resilient agri-food systems grounded in diverse, nutritious and climate-adapted crops grown in healthy soils. FAO and CIMMYT signed a Memorandum of Understanding establishing a partnership for the Vision for Adapted Crops and Soils (VACS) initiative to coordinate, grow, and strengthen the VACS movement to focus on nutrient-rich and traditional crops like sorghum, millet, cowpea and mung bean that are vital for food security and nutrition under climate change but have seen little attention so far.
UK’s Food and Drink Federation (FDF) unveiled the shortlist for the annual FDF Awards, which recognizes innovation, industry talent and healthier product development across the food and drink sector. The award ceremony will be hosted by the Irish chef, cookbook author, and television presenter Clodagh McKenna on September 19 at The Roundhouse in London, UK. Food and drink is the largest manufacturing sector in the UK.
By Insha Naureen