Bühler’s Nigerian grain processing center to address Africa’s food insecurity concerns
12 Jul 2024 --- Bühler and Flour Mills of Nigeria (FMN) have jointly opened a grain processing center to enhance the potential of local and ancient crops in Kano, Nigeria and address food insecurity in the African continent.
Local grains such as sorghum and millet can significantly improve Nigeria’s food supply, but the country lacks processing facilities, limiting the use of these raw materials. Bühler’s new application and training center will help develop R&D capabilities with FMN and other partners, such as Olam Agri.
The facility aims to increase processing levels and contribute to affordable nutrition.
“Sustainable food value chains utilizing local grains are the number one priority in developing Africa,” says Johannes Wick, CEO of Bühler’s Grains & Food segment.
Meanwhile, John Coumantaros, chairman of the board at FMN, views the facility as a business opportunity with a new processed food category, besides improving the food value chain. “The application center is well-positioned to develop local grains sustainably, create business opportunities and provide viable alternatives to some imported raw materials used in production.”
Local crops and the food economy
Local crops have high nutrient density, including vitamins and minerals and can withstand bad weather conditions, including high temperatures. Because they often require less fertilizer and pesticide, such crops can be grown in arid lands.
“With these characteristics, local grains are ideal plants to cultivate in Africa, specifically under the conditions of accelerating climate change,” says Ali Hmayed, head of the processing center.
The center will support all processing stages, including cleaning, sorting, dehulling, tempering and milling. Bühler’s high-compression grinding technology aims to equip customers, researchers and stakeholders to explore cost-efficient food processing solutions for local grains such as maize, soybeans and locally grown crops including cassava, beans, nuts and seeds.
The Swiss plant equipment manufacturer will also offer training and education courses on cultivating specific local grains and their advantages in collaboration with Bühler African Milling School in Nairobi, Kenya.
Several African countries rely on imported grains, such as wheat and rice, making them vulnerable to supply chain disruptions and fluctuations in foreign exchange rates.
While stabilizing the supply chain is a long process, Coumantaros says it requires “concerted efforts across numerous sectors, including agriculture, processing, recipe development, end-product innovation and consumer engagement.”