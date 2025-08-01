Tate & Lyle director: Shaping the evolution of mouthfeel, functional indulgence and regional trends
Mouthfeel is fast becoming a strategic lever in F&B formulation, as formulators seek to balance indulgence alongside health and functionality. Consumer expectations and social media-fueled trends have propelled texture into the limelight and it actively shapes how products are perceived, shared, and remembered.
At the same time, the challenge of reformulating for reduced sugar or fat, without compromising sensory appeal has brought mouthfeel to the forefront of product development.
Food Ingredients First sits down with Marina Di Migueli, global marketing director - Starch, Protein, and Mouthfeel at Tate & Lyle to understand why mouthfeel is “so complex” and how the role of texture has evolved in high-protein, alt-dairy, and “better-for-you” categories since the release of the company’s Future of Mouthfeel report in late 2024.
How have you seen the role of mouthfeel evolve over the past year, particularly in how brands position indulgence and functionality?
Migueli: Mouthfeel has become a critical focus when formulating healthier yet tastier food products, both in innovation and reformulation. Because it is a multi-sensory experience that shapes much of what we perceive as taste, mouthfeel plays an essential role in successful product development.
We’ve seen waves of sugar reduction, cleaner labels, and new regulations such as HFSS (high fat, salt and sugar) in the UK. At the same time, expectations for taste have never been higher. Shoppers want healthier or functional products but won’t compromise on indulgence. Protein beverages or meal replacers, for example, are expected to deliver smooth, creamy textures like a regular shake, nutritious, convenient, and delicious.
Formulators need a deeper understanding of the elements that shape taste and mouthfeel. Those who master this will be better positioned to reduce reformulation risks and increase the chances of consumer acceptance. However, because mouthfeel is so complex, it can be challenging to get right. That’s why we’ve invested in understanding mouthfeel and developing solutions that combine sensory science and consumer insights.
Innovation is also transforming textures and sensorial experiences. A look at the UK protein bar aisle shows a wide variety of combinations — from multi-layered to crunchy and airy bites.
Mouthfeel is now a strategic priority for brands navigating a complex marketplace. Our Future of Mouthfeel report identifies nine emerging trends shaping product development globally — from novel textures like crunchy coatings and airy mousses to reformulation drivers such as fortification and sustainability. These trends highlight how brands are creating foods that don’t just taste great but also feel good.
Which emerging consumer segments or regional markets are driving the most interesting innovation around texture right now?
Migueli: In terms of generations, we get a lot of inspiration from Gen Z, to whom texture is entertainment. In a world where food trends are born on TikTok and fade in a scroll, brands are turning to mouthfeel to create products that grab attention and hold it. Viral hits such as “crackle coffee” and “fluffy cola” show how consumers crave unexpected contrasts. Even traditionally simple formats like pretzel Pocky Sticks are getting double-layered upgrades, merging creamy and crunchy textures to elevate the experience.
In terms of geographies, we see innovation across the board, but we observe that Asian countries are frequently trend-setters, as these markets are overall more sophisticated in terms of textures and the consumer vocabulary to describe them. Light textures such as the “pandan cake” and gooey ones such as mochi are traveling to Western markets and inspiring innovation in bakery and ice cream.
On the other hand, some Western textures such as the flakiness of croissants are trending in Asian markets, found in creative combinations with mochi, for example, with mochi-filled croissants designed for a surprising contrast of light and heavy. So we see a lot of cross-fertilization happening globally.
How are brands translating “air as a magic ingredient” and “hyper crunch” into real-world formulations?
Migueli: “Air as a magic ingredient” shows up wherever light, whipped textures create a softer bite, for example, viral DIY drinks fluffy cola pack micro‑bubbles for a cloud‑like sip. In retail products, we see airiness being incorporated in refrigerated desserts, with lots of mousse-style products being launched in regular and high-protein formats.
Here, we see airiness playing a role in creating a soothing experience while also providing volume to a product positioned around fortification and satiety. Airiness and lightness are also being spotted bringing diversity in new protein bar developments (Quest Hero is an example), a category known for chewier and heavier textures.
“Hyper crunch” is all about elevating crunchiness or including it in innovative places, to create bold and intense experiences, and, interestingly, while crunch has often been seen more in savoury foods, it is now beginning to appear more frequently in sweet categories with more exotic twists. We can see examples in creations such as a viral chocolate with crispy kunafa filling, Swensen’s crispy‑coated ice‑cream “nuggets,” KFC Australia’s Waffle Double (crunchy chicken buns around a chewy waffle core), while Lejinji’s peel‑apart banana breads turn a single bite into a loud, memorable experience.
How are formulators balancing the demand for mouthfeel with pressure to cut sugar, fat, and E-numbers?
Migueli: This is the key area of attention and opportunity — navigating reformulation while keeping mouthfeel in check. As health, wellbeing, and sustainability grow in importance, many consumers are looking for products that align with their values, but without losing the sensory richness.
This means that mouthfeel can’t be sacrificed during reformulation, even when brands are stripping out sugar, fat, or additives. This is a delicate balance that requires a deep knowledge of the mouthfeel preferences of consumers, formulation expertise and the right combination of ingredients to enable a smooth reformulation that’ll deliver on the new specifications required, while keeping the taste profile in check.
Normally, formulators will need to invest a substantial amount of time and effort formulating and reformulating, testing concepts with consumers until they reach a satisfactory version. We are offering our customers new capabilities to streamline this process, with proprietary tools that map consumer insights in mouthfeel, including their preferred sensory attributes in certain categories, linking these to the ideal combination of ingredients to deliver the expected mouthfeel. We have a very large toolbox of ingredients with starches, hydrocolloids, fibers, functional flours, and more.
One example of successful reformulation is a “better-for-you” ice cream reformulation project, where our experts mapped key attributes in terms of texture and melting rate and were able to reduce sugar content by 25% and fat content by 50%, using ingredients like Promitor Soluble Corn Fibre and nature-derived texturants like Nutrava Citrus Fibre. This solution enabled a guilt-free ice cream that supports indulgent taste, delayed melting, and consumer-friendly labeling — all while maintaining a smooth, creamy texture.
What’s next in the sensory space? Are there any textures or sensory formats gaining traction that weren’t on the radar a year ago?
Migueli: Several new possibilities are evolving. Climate volatility is pushing “heat-tolerant” reformulations so that chocolate, mayonnaise, and frozen goods keep their snap, spread or scoop, even as supply chains warm.
Vegetables, meanwhile, are being re-imagined as we predict a rise in novel veggie textures. This can be seen in the growing number of alternative-flour snacks made from chickpeas, beetroot, and sweet potatoes, which delight consumers with unique flavours and textures.
We also expect mouthfeels such as “crunch, leather and roasted” to become more common, and these are already hitting the market in products like Garden Gourmet’s Veggie Lovers Pizza, which leverages the different textures of the vegetables on the topping to create an enhanced experience.
Multi-layered experiences are also accelerating, and we expect that tomorrow’s snacks will offer cascading sensations. Think three-layer cracker candy or ramen soup dumplings, where the texture changes as you eat.