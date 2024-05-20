BettaF!sh & FunSea project refines fish alternatives using novel seaweed biomass
20 May 2024 --- Alt-seafood start-up BettaF!sh is involved in the FunSea project, a collaborative EU-wide research initiative designed to advance the nutritional quality and safety of cultivated brown and green seaweed.
The research project aims to develop novel, sustainable food products over three years by employing processing technologies and utilizing residual biomass derived from marine industries.
Targeting a blue economy
The FunSea project, supported by the Sustainable Blue Economy Partnership, is led by SINTEF, a Norwegian research organization, and brings together a consortium of research partners (Lund University, Aalborg University, Fraunhofer IMTE), industry partners (Seaweed Solutions, BettaF!sh) and one public body (Marine Center Simrishamns municipality).
BettaF!sh is expected to play a pivotal role in this project.
The start-up will develop and refine its current and new fish alternatives using novel seaweed biomass, aiming to improve consumer acceptance and broaden market reach.
BettaF!sh says it recognizes seaweed’s untapped potential and the start-ups deep understanding of seaweed’s unique properties enables it to create better alternative products that are set to transform the plant-based sector and make a lasting impact on the entire food industry and “redefine the future of sustainable eating.”
Together with a research team of seaweed experts, BettaF!sh aims to tackle key issues in the food ingredient sector, particularly those related to the sustainable and efficient use of marine resources.
Cultivating seaweed and marine ingredients
This project focuses on the innovative processing of cultivated seaweeds, aiming to significantly improve the functional properties of these marine ingredients. A key focus for BettaF!sh is overcoming specific challenges such as the intensive green color, high iodine content, and distinctive off-flavor often associated with seaweed.
Its goal is to eliminate these barriers, ensuring that seaweed is not only safe and nutritious but also appealing for integration into a diverse array of food products.
“This is set to revolutionize the way we think about marine biomass and its applications in Food,” says the start-up. “By developing new sustainable processing technologies and using side streams and residual biomass, the FunSea project will minimize waste and maximize resource efficiency.”
This approach not only aligns with global sustainability goals but also paves the way for the creation of healthy and environmentally friendly food products.
Miriam Gößmann, BettaF!sh’s project representative, comments: “Our involvement in the FunSea project marks a milestone in our commitment to sustainability. We are excited to leverage our expertise in sustainable food processing to transform seaweed into high-quality, nutritious food ingredients that meet the needs of today’s health-conscious consumers.”
The FunSea project is expected to yield a range of sustainable food products that will set new standards in the food industry.
Through this project, BettaF!sh and its partners will deliver novel food prototypes tailored for the European market, significantly impacting the blue economy and contributing to food security more sustainably.
Seafood sustainability continues to play out in the F&B arena, with salmon alternatives, sustainable practices and labels all recently being highlighted.
Edited by Elizabeth Green